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Electricity supply prices for PPL Electric Utilities customers will rise about 10% Dec. 1, while UGI customers will see a slight decrease, as utilities across Pennsylvania adjust their default rates.

PPL’s price to compare will rise from 13.079 cents to 14.428 cents per kilowatt-hour. For a household using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, the change adds about $13.49 to the supply portion of the bill.

UGI’s price to compare will drop from 12.617 cents to 12.4 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding consumers that they have options to manage higher winter energy bills. The commission is also urging any household worried about winter heating bills to act early and call their utility now to discuss affordability options and assistance programs that can help them stay connected.

Winter electric bills are influenced by two major factors, according to the commission: the market price of electricity and the amount of electricity used during cold weather.

The Dec. 1 price adjustments may increase supply costs for many customers. However, extended cold temperatures and heavier use of heating systems can have an even larger effect on total monthly bills, the commission said.

Electric bills have two main parts:

• Generation or energy supply charge: the cost of the electricity itself. It is set either by a customer’s competitive supplier or, for customers who have not chosen a supplier, by the utility’s price to compare.

• Delivery or distribution charge: the cost of the poles, wires and other infrastructure and services needed to deliver electricity to a home or business.

During the winter heating months, the supply charge can account for more than half of a typical customer’s bill, the commission said. The commission encourages customers to understand what they are paying for supply, whether through their utility’s default service or a contract with a competitive supplier.

The price to compare is the cost per kilowatt-hour charged to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier. It is based on wholesale market rates and can significantly affect monthly bills. Wholesale prices are driven by regional energy markets and are not directly controlled by the commission.

The Dec. 1 changes affect only customers who buy their electricity supply from their utility. Customers who already have a competitive supplier will keep paying the price set by their contract. However, the commission said they should be aware of market trends so they are prepared when their contract ends.

Small businesses will also see changes Dec. 1, as utilities adjust prices for their small commercial customers. PPL’s small business customers will see a 3.24% decrease in their price to compare, and UGI’s will see a 1.73% decrease. Penn Power’s small business customers in western Pennsylvania will see an increase of more than 33%.

PPL Electric: Seek bill assistance

As higher supply prices and colder weather put pressure on household budgets, PPL Electric Utilities is urging customers worried about winter bills to seek help before they fall behind.

The company said it is supporting the state Public Utility Commission’s “Call Utilities Now” campaign by contacting customers earlier, making assistance easier to get and expanding support for eligible households.

More than 100,000 PPL customers enrolled in payment assistance, energy-efficiency and hardship programs through October, according to the company. They include:

• OnTrack, which sets monthly payments based on household size and income.

• The Winter Relief Assistance Program, which helps income-eligible customers reduce their energy use.

• Operation HELP, a hardship grant program.

PPL customers also received grants through the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps with heating costs.

From January through October, OnTrack provided $124 million in benefits, and participants saved an average of about 60% on their monthly bills, according to PPL. Customers received $8.72 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program benefits, and Operation HELP provided $1.44 million in grants and matching funds to more than 3,100 customers. PPL said it is working to reach more eligible customers.

“Higher winter energy bills can strain a household budget, and the best time to ask for help is before a bill goes unpaid,” said Christine Martin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. “We are making it easier for customers to get help before financial challenges become a crisis. If you’re concerned about paying your bill this winter, contact us now. We’ll help you understand the assistance and payment options available to you.”

PPL’s online Bill Toolkit, at pplelectric.com/toolkit, lists payment assistance programs, payment arrangements, budget billing and energy-saving programs in one place, and directs customers to the next step for each program.

Customers concerned about paying their next bill can also call PPL at 800-342-5775 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

AG secures agreement

A dozen companies that run nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have agreed to admit and accommodate prospective residents who rely on opioids or other medications to treat disabilities, such as disabling pain or opioid use disorder, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced this week.

The nondiscrimination commitments cover more than 200 facilities in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Under the agreements, providers will assess prospective residents individually rather than automatically denying admission based on their prescribed medications.

“No one should be denied access to essential rehabilitation and long-term care simply because they take medication prescribed to treat a disability,” Sunday said. “Blanket policies can be harmful, and our Civil Rights Enforcement Section pushed for providers to evaluate each person individually. We will continue working to ensure people are treated fairly and have equal access to vital health care services.”

The attorney general’s investigation followed a 2024 complaint from a Westmoreland County woman about her mother. For two decades, under a doctor’s guidance, the mother had taken methadone, an opioid, to manage disabling chronic pain from fibromyalgia and Raynaud’s syndrome.

After the mother fell and broke her hip, she was hospitalized twice. According to the complaint, both times the hospitals tried to transfer her to a long-term rehabilitation facility, but numerous facilities refused to accept her because she took methadone.

The attorney general’s office then investigated the disability policies and practices of the providers accused of denying her admission.

The Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act prohibit disability discrimination in public accommodations, including skilled nursing and other rehabilitation facilities.

U.S. Department of Justice guidance recognizes that methadone and other opioid medications are commonly used to treat opioid use disorder or manage chronic pain. Those conditions often qualify as disabilities under the law.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.