How police cooperation with ICE fuels anxiety

Two men wearing ICE and police vests walk on either side of a man in handcuffs.

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This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for Talk of the Town, a newsletter of local stories that dig deep, events, and more from north-central PA, at spotlightpa.org/newsletters/talkofthetown.

A version of this story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a newsletter of local stories that dig deep, events, and more from north-central PA. Sign up here.

WILLIAMSPORT — As the Trump administration pours historic investment into ICE, the agency’s presence in Pennsylvania is expanding through partnerships with local police departments.

Since December 2024, 149 law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth have formally agreed to assist federal immigration officials, according to 287(g) Watch, a “public interest journalism project” that tracks agreements across the United States. The project takes its name from ICE’s 287(g) Program.

The partnerships allow local law enforcement to process people for ICE, enforce immigration laws during normal police duties, and serve warrants, depending on the type of agency. The arrangements also come with financial incentives that can boost officer pay and bolster department resources like equipment. Critics of the agreements say they create distrust toward law enforcement and raise anxiety in communities.

Pennsylvania now has the fourth most 287(g) agreements in the country, after Texas, Florida, and Missouri. That number represents only about 5% of the law enforcement agencies in the state, according to 287(g) Watch.

The program is optional in most states, though some have signed mandates to push for cooperation. Florida requires all law enforcement agencies that operate jails to enter into a 287(g) agreement, while Georgia requires law enforcement agencies to apply for the partnership.

287(g) agreements in north-central Pa.

As of Nov. 11, a dozen agencies in the 14-county region covered by Spotlight PA’s State College bureau have signed 287(g) agreements, according to information published on ICE’s website. (The bureau’s coverage area includes Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Potter, Tioga, and Union Counties.)

Ten of these agreements were signed in 2026.

The agencies include:

• Bradford Police Department (McKean County)

• Duncansville Borough Police Department (Blair County)

• Gaines Township constable (Tioga County)

• Hughesville Police Department (Lycoming County)

• Lewistown Borough Constable’s Office (Mifflin County)

• McKean County District Attorney’s Office – Detectives’ Bureau

• Montoursville Police Department (Lycoming County)

• Muncy Borough Police Department (Lycoming County)

• North Woodbury Township Police (Blair County)

• Reynoldsville Borough Police Department (Jefferson County)

• Smethport Police Department (McKean County)

• South Williamsport Police Department (Lycoming County)

Spotlight PA emailed all of these agencies about why they decided to sign agreements with ICE. Only the Gaines Township constable, Francis Fisher, agreed to speak to the newsroom.

There are three types of 287(g) agreements:

• The jail enforcement model allows jail staff to process people in county facilities and hold them until ICE can take custody.

• The task force model, which is the most common of the three, gives local law enforcement officers the authority to enforce immigration laws while performing routine police duties.

• The warrant service officer model allows jail staff to serve administrative warrants to people in custody.

Two constables are listed among those agencies that have agreements, but Fisher said shortly after he signed up for the task force model in late 2025, he was told ICE was no longer working with constables. He never received training or payment.

Fisher told Spotlight PA that he thought working with ICE would give him another tool.

Constables are the oldest form of law enforcement in Pennsylvania. They can conduct arrests, maintain order at election polls, and work within the court system.

“We are familiar with how to talk to people, handle people, find people,” Fisher said of his decision to sign up. “So I know a number of us felt that our experience would be helpful.”

WESA reported that several constables the newsroom contacted were similarly “told their participation had been suspended.”

An attorney at the ACLU of Pennsylvania told WESA he doesn’t think constables even have the authority to enter into agreements with ICE, because they function as independent contractors.

Fisher told Spotlight PA he recognized the many local and national controversies surrounding immigration enforcement, but chalked them up to “a few rotten apples.”

“Unfortunately, there is a job to be done, and somebody’s got to do it,” Fisher said.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson didn’t respond to questions about why Pennsylvania constables weren’t selected for the program.

Community fears

Phoebe Wagner said she was shocked to learn that four law enforcement agencies in Lycoming County had signed up to help ICE.

Wagner has volunteered for the past two years with Lycoming Rapid Response, a grassroots organization formed in January 2025 in response to anxiety in the local immigrant community. The group manages a 24-hour ICE activity hotline (at 570-212-9183), accompanies people when they need to travel or run errands, and advocates for immigration policy reform.

The four police departments in the county that signed agreements with ICE all did so in a three-month span this spring. Wagner said that has made immigrants who might need to travel to those jurisdictions more anxious.

One of Wagner’s greatest concerns about local police working with ICE is the impact on trust between community members — immigrant or not — and law enforcement. Local social media networks spark into action whenever an unmarked police car or a masked officer is spotted, agitating an already on-edge community, she said.

“When people won’t come out and say, ‘We, we understand why you’re afraid, and we want to do something to support you,’ then it just creates this general sense of anxiety and fear and mistrust,” Wagner said.

Carol Taylor, president of Indivisible Blair County, a grassroots organization that advocates for progressive policies, said she understands why smaller police departments are drawn to the 287(g) program and its financial incentives. But she worries that signing up with ICE “does a very damaging thing to our police officers” by worsening their relationships in the community. She also thinks it can lead to profiling.

In September 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court granted an emergency request from the Trump administration in Vasquez Perdomo v. Noem that allows officers to question people based on how they look, what language they speak, and what work they do.

In State College, the Borough Council has adopted an ordinance to limit cooperation between public employees and ICE. In July, the council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance outlining that “except where required by federal law, state law, court order, or Judicial Warrant,” “borough agents” may not “participate in, assist, support, facilitate, or provide resources for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement.” Under federal and state law, local governments aren’t allowed to impede immigration enforcement operations or create legal barriers for ICE agents.

“Our work is not done,” State College Borough Council Member Nalini Krishnankutty said after voting for the ordinance.

She continued: “If we pass this ordinance today, is everything going to stop? And so, I urge all of us to figure out what can we do at the county level? What can we do at the state level? What can we do at the federal level?”

Financial incentives

Both Lycoming and Blair Counties have tiny immigrant populations. According to Census Bureau data, Lycoming County’s population is 1.6% foreign-born residents, and Blair County’s is 1.5%.

Felicity Rose, vice president of research and policy at FWD.us, told Spotlight PA that part of the reason small police departments in rural areas with few immigrants are signing up to work with ICE is because of the funding that comes with it.

Data from FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform advocacy organization, show that $64 million of funding has been made available to agencies in Pennsylvania that sign up for the agreement.

Most of the agencies in Pennsylvania that work with ICE have fewer than 5,000 people in their jurisdiction and a median police budget of $300,000, Rose said.

After signing the agreement, according to ICE, agencies receive a one-time $100,000 transportation stipend, $7,500 per officer enrolled in the task force program for equipment, up to $60,000 per year per task force officer for equipment and IT, and additional reimbursements for the salary and benefits of task force officers for time spent on immigration enforcement.

“That start-up money given to them is a huge windfall for these agencies, and we believe that’s why so many of them are signing up,” Rose said. “Even though there’s not an ‘immigration problem’ in the area. They’re basically going out and looking for people to arrest to get the federal funding.”

While there’s little public information on how agencies spend those funds, Rose said she thinks that money could have significant spillover effects on other parts of the community.

“Those law enforcement tools that are being purchased now with ICE funding will continue to be available to these agencies long after this political moment is over and will be utilized against communities that are vulnerable to police, immigrant and nonimmigrant alike,” she said.

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SUPPORT THIS JOURNALISM and help us reinvigorate local news in north-central Pennsylvania at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability and public-service journalism that gets results.