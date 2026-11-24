Wilkes-Barre employees from City Hall and the health, police and fire departments donate 50 coats and cold-weather items to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which will distribute them through its partner agencies. From left are Hank Radulski, city health director; police Sgt. Steve Lada; Jennifer Warabak, commission executive director; Mayor George C. Brown; and fire Chief Jay Delaney.
Staff Report
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