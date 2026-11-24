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BUTLER TWP. — A student at Keystone Job Corps Center was charged with assaulting another student early Monday morning.

Butler Township police in a news release say Hanif Malik Manning, 18, of Pottsville, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Police in the news release say they responded to the Job Corps Center at about 1:30 a.m. after Manning repeatedly punched a student. Manning continued to assault the student until another student intervened, police allege.

Police allege Manning threatened to kill the victim and “put a bounty on his head.”

Manning was arraigned on the charges by District Judge Brian Tupper and was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Keystone Job Corps is a federally funded, residential education and vocational training facility administered by the U.S. Department of Labor.