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State Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township, on Monday announced the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has awarded a $15,000 Farm-to-School grant to Cheder Menachem in Kingston.

Pugh said the money will help the school expand its “Integrating Farming and Jewish Cultural Food at School Model,” which works with local farms, add weekly lessons to its Farming and Judaism curriculum and grow its school garden as a model for other Jewish schools in Pennsylvania.

“This investment will create meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities that allow students to connect classroom concepts with real-world experiences,” Pugh said. “By engaging directly in the process of growing their own fruits and vegetables, students are more likely to make healthy food choices and understand the importance of sustainable, local food sources.”

The Farm-to-School Grant Program connects children with fresh, healthy foods grown by Pennsylvania farmers. It also helps schools and early learning centers strengthen how they purchase local foods and teach students about where their food comes from. By engaging children in their local food system, the program is intended to foster healthy eating habits and support Pennsylvania agriculture.

Shapiro administration announcement

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week announced PA Farm Bill Farm-to-School Grants of $639,978 to 57 schools, school districts, and childhood education centers in 29 counties across Pennsylvania.

Grants of up to $15,000 will fund projects aimed at improving access to healthy, locally produced food and increasing hands-on learning opportunities for children in prekindergarten through eighth grade.

“Pennsylvania Farm-to-School grants feed hungry minds and healthy futures,” Redding said. “Introducing children to fresh, local food can inspire lifelong, healthy eating habits and open their eyes to career possibilities. The Shapiro administration is making critical investments that feed the future of our communities, expanding opportunities for children to succeed and Pennsylvania farms to prosper.”

Redding also announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the next round of grants now through Jan. 4, 2027, funded through Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget.

Find more information and applications are at agriculture.pa.gov.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.