WILKES-BARRE — The head of a statue was knocked off at Our Lady of Fatima Blessed Grotto on North Street.
The vandalised statue is of Francisco Marto and is knelt before the Blessed Mother.
Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Michael Boyle said the investigation is active.
Our Lady of Fatima Blessed Grotto got its beginnings in the mid-1950s when the former property owner, Cyril Westfield, placed a statue of the Virgin Mary within the 30-foot high cliff.
Out Lady of Fatima Blessed Grotto was re-dedicated Aug. 19, 1990, after a major renovation and expansion project made possible by $44,000 in donations that added more religious statues, sidewalks, walls, benches and trees.
The 1,000 pound Blessed Mother statue was erected at the Grotto on June 15, 1998.
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