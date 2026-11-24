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WILKES-BARRE — A Butler Township man who admitted to burglarizing the Fritzingertown Senior Living Community and attacking two residents and a staff member was sentenced up to eight years in state prison on Tuesday.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Zane Phillip Brobst, 36, of West Butler Drive, to four-to-eight years in prison on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and strangulation. Brobst pled guilty to the charges Oct. 19.

Butler Township police in court records say Brobst was naked when he forced his way inside the living center on South Old Turnpike Road in Drums on Aug. 31, 2025.

Once inside, court records say, Brobst shoved an 87-year-old woman who suffered a head injury, choked a staff member, and shoved a 76-year-old woman to the floor.

Court records say Brobst claimed he was experiencing stress at his job.

Brobst was also sentenced to serve two years probation upon release from prison and pay $10,177 in restitution.