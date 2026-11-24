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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors believe the acquisition of a stun gun by homicide suspect Frederick Balester is “strong circumstantial evidence” while his attorneys argue the date of purchase disrupts that theory.

Frederick Balester, 70, is facing a trial to begin with jury selection next week on allegations he used a stun gun to immobilize his cousin, Jonathan Balester, 56, before fatally stabbing him 17 times inside the victim’s Kingston Township residence on North Lehigh Street on May 25, 2011.

State police investigators allege Frederick Balester was in a dispute with Jonathan who was a holdout at selling the family business, Balester Optical.

Jonathan’s body was found during a welfare check at his home on May 26, 2011, when he missed a company shareholder meeting.

Frederick Balester was charged with an open count of criminal homicide in January 2026, after Trooper Caroline Rayeski revisited the cold case in 2022, and forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross was asked to review autopsy pictures of Jonathan. Ross was tasked to provide a medical opinion whether burn marks on Jonathan’s back shoulder could have been caused by a stun gun.

During Frederick Balester’s preliminary hearing held Feb. 17, Ross testified that two circular marks are compatible to the probes from a stun gun.

Only a jury won’t hear Ross’ testimony about stun gun burns as Frederick Balester’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila, have successfully argued to restrict such testimony.

During a motions hearing Tuesday before Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough, Solomon and Psaila are attempting to prohibit prosecutors from showing the jury a stun gun seized from Frederick Balester’s house on Constitution Avenue, Hanover Township, in November 2011.

Solomon and Psaila argued prosecutors never alerted them through the exchange of evidence, called discovery, of a second stun gun.

“No other stun gun has ever been mentioned. This particular stun gun was delivered a day after the murder,” Psaila argued Tuesday.

Psaila said when they learned of the dispute, they approached prosecutors in “good faith” and were advised about a stun gun replacement theory.

“To move forward with a replacement stun gun is completely ridiculous,” Psaila said.

Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews who, along with Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski are prosecuting, said they turned over all evidence, including the replacement stun gun, to Solomon and Psaila in May 2026.

Matthews said the stun gun seized from Frederick Balester’s house was purchased on May 24, 2011, and delivered by UPS on May 27, 2011, noting prosecutors never have said the stun gun taken from the house was the actual weapon allegedly used to immobilized Jonathan.

Solomon quickly countered arguing Rayeski previously testified that the stun gun taken from Frederick Balester’s house was used in the commission of Jonathan’s murder.

“There is not one single piece of evidence of a second stun gun,” Solomon said, adding that a forensic analysis of Frederick Balester’s emails failed to return an online purchase of a stun gun in May 2011.

Vough said he will rule whether to preclude the stun gun at a later date.