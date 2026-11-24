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Kingston Borough will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kingston Recreation Center, 655 Third Ave.

In addition to the tree lighting, there will be s’mores to roast and children will have the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh for a picture and receive a special treat.

The event will also include free hot chocolate, reindeer food for every child to sprinkle on Christmas Eve, free ornament making, and washable Christmas tattoos.

Vendors planning to attend include All Belgium Waffles and Lou’s Doughnuts, and more. Christmas music and entertainment is expected as well.