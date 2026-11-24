Crowd greets No. 2102 as rail sale becomes official

Train enthusiasts take photos of Reading and Northern Railroad’s steam locomotive No. 2102 during its visit Tuesday to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Crowds gather Tuesday to watch Reading and Northern Railroad’s steam locomotive No. 2102 arrive in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Reading and Northern Railroad car host John Danko Jr. keeps the tracks clear during Tuesday’s visit of steam locomotive No. 2102 to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Reading and Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr., second from right, arrives in downtown Wilkes-Barre Tuesday on the back of his private train, a day after his company acquired Luzerne County’s rail line. With him are his wife, Carol, and friends Dianne and Craig Lutz.

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Wilkes-Barre resident Eileen Kenyon sought out Reading and Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. in the crowd Tuesday to personally thank him for bringing steam locomotive No. 2102 to the city’s downtown.

Kenyon told Muller she still vividly recalls the excitement of a steam train passing by her childhood home in the city’s Miners Mills section.

“It brought back so many memories,” she told Muller. “I’m so emotional. Thank you so much.”

Muller told her there will be more train visits to come now that his company owns Luzerne County’s rail line.

The rail sale closed Monday, and Tuesday’s public display of the locomotive was scheduled to mark the occasion. The event was held at a site the company separately purchased along the tracks near the county’s historic former train station.

Reading and Northern set up a ticket booth at the parcel on Old Train Station Road, and it will eventually hold a platform for recreational passenger-train excursions to the company’s Pittston depot, including runs continuing to Jim Thorpe, that are expected to begin next summer following track upgrades.

Chris Orourke, a train enthusiast from Hanover Township, stationed himself along the tracks shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday to ensure he had a good view of the locomotive’s arrival. Any opportunity to see “good old” No. 2102 with all its might was well worth waiting in the cold, he said.

“What more could you ask for?” the 37-year-old said.

He got even more animated as it was nearly in sight.

“I know that whistle,” he said.

“There’s the smoke! What an exciting day in Wilkes-Barre!”

A woman from the Allentown area stood nearby, saying she travels all over to capture images of the locomotive.

Plymouth resident James Ziller brought his sons, Ethan, 7, and Lucas, 12.

Ziller has been following the pending rail sale and promised the boys he would bring them on the first day Reading and Northern brought in a train, even if it fell on a school day. The steam locomotive is a lesson in history and one the boys will remember in adulthood, he said.

Ethan and Lucas both watch train videos and can identify the 2102 solely from its whistle, he said.

Although Ethan was overwhelmed when he first heard the volume of the whistle up close, he quickly adjusted.

“He had the biggest smile I’ve ever seen,” his father said.

Wilkes-Barre resident Juan Torres said, “So cool,” to himself as he stared in awe at the locomotive before him.

Unaware of Tuesday’s demonstration, the 27-year-old rushed over to the site to see what was happening after he heard the whistle and saw the plume of steam.

It reminded him of a Lionel train he played with as a kid.

“Now I’m seeing the real thing. I love trains,” Torres said.

County Councilman Steve Coslett also soaked up the experience.

“It’s a great day for the county,” he said of the rail line’s new ownership. “This will be a great aid in progress and economic development for the area.”

Muller arrived on the back of his private train, seated with his wife, Carol, and friends Craig and Dianne Lutz.

“It was super exciting,” Muller said, describing numerous people waving back at them along the way. “People appreciate this.”

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.