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WILKES-BARRE — A community program that has provided more than 124,000 meals to neighbors in need will have an opportunity to continue its work under new administration.

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania announced its board of directors approved assuming administration of Fork Over Love — a program that addresses food insecurity while supporting locally owned restaurants.

The decision comes after Fork Over Love founder and executive director Tracey Selingo resigned and the organization announced that it would otherwise cease operations.

Rather than see that work come to an end, the two organizations have collaborated on a path forward that aims to preserve the program and the relationships that have sustained it.

“When Fork Over Love announced its closure, I said I hoped the board and the community could find a path forward,” Selingo said. “I’m so happy that they have. Fork Over Love was always about bringing people together to care for one another, and knowing that spirit will live on through Family Service Association means the world to me.”

Founded in 2021, Fork Over Love purchases nutritious, chef-prepared meals from independent local restaurants and provides them at no cost to people facing food insecurity.

It is a straightforward idea with a powerful reach — families and individuals receive a good meal, and local restaurants receive business that helps keep charitable dollars in the community.

To date, Fork Over Love has served more than 124,000 meals and directed approximately $1.2 million to independent restaurants.

Along the way, it has built a network of restaurant partners, volunteers, nonprofits and community organizations that make the distributions possible.

“We are so excited to be able to continue the mission of Fork Over Love in our community,” said Jessica Ives, CEO of FSA NEPA. “Not only are we addressing food insecurity, but also supporting the local business partners, bridging gaps between the business community and non profit community to address local needs. We are excited for the future of Fork Over Love under Family Service Association of NEPA.”

For FSA NEPA, Ives said this is an opportunity to build on work already underway. She said the agency helps people meet essential needs through programs, including PA 211 NE/Help Line, which connects residents with food, housing, utility assistance and other resources, and Maria’s Market.

FSA NEPA has also worked directly with Fork Over Love to help get prepared meals to individuals and families who need them.

“That existing partnership matters,” Ives said. “FSA NEPA understands both the needs Fork Over Love addresses and the value of the local relationships behind its success.”

Ives said assuming administration will allow the agency to bring its organizational resources and experience to the program, while working to retain the approach that has made Fork Over Love distinctive.

“The priority during the transition will be continuity — maintaining the program’s commitment to dignity, its relationships with independent restaurants, and the involvement of volunteers, donors and community partners,” Ives said.

She said FSA NEPA will work with those partners as plans for future meal distributions and other activities take shape.

“When Fork Over Love announced its closure, our donors, volunteers, restaurant and community partners made one thing clear — they wanted to see this mission continue,” said Melissa Parente, Fork Over Love Board Chair. “What began as a simple idea — bringing our community together to nourish our neighbors while supporting local restaurants — had become something deeply meaningful to so many people. Thanks to our longtime partners at Family Service Association, that work will continue at a time when the need in our community is greater than ever. We are profoundly grateful to Family Service Association for embracing this mission and ensuring that the love, generosity, and community spirit at the heart of Fork Over Love will continue to make a difference.”

Ives said details about upcoming distributions, volunteer opportunities, restaurant participation and ways to support Fork Over Love will be shared as transition planning progresses.

“The announcement marks an important addition to FSA NEPA’s community work, but it is also about something more immediate — keeping a practical, locally rooted response to hunger available to the people who rely on it, while continuing to support the restaurants that have helped make it possible,” Ives said.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.