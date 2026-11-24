🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that its’ upcoming Swetland Family Christmas event set for Dec. 5 and 6 has been postponed until the spring due to unexpected damage at the Swetland Homestead.

“A failure in the Homestead’s heating system caused a significant water leak, resulting in damage that requires emergency plaster and ceiling repairs. The work must be completed before the LCHS can safely welcome visitors back into the historic home,” a post on the organization’s Facebook page read.

The Society said it hopes to reschedule the event for early March upon the repairs being completed.

Although the Christmas theme will no longer be part of the program, the spring event will still focus on the Swetland Family during a day in 1863 and will feature costumed reenactors throughout the home, giving visitors an opportunity to experience what life was like during that period.

“Caring for a historic property of this age is an ongoing responsibility. The recent damage is an unfortunate reminder of just how quickly emergency repairs can arise and how important it is to have the resources to address them. The Society’s goal is to restore the affected areas quickly and appropriately to ensure the Homestead remains available for future generations,” the post read.