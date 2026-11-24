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Dave Elmore has been appointed interim director of Luzerne County’s Emergency Services Department, County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Tuesday.

He will replace Lucille Morgan, who is leaving Nov. 30 to become Kingston’s borough administrator.

County Council created the emergency services department in November 2023, saying the consolidation of 911 and the county Emergency Management Agency (EMA) would improve safety and security.

Elmore is “no stranger to this county or to this work,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo’s announcement outlined his background:

He began his emergency management career in 1996 as Huntington Township’s radiological officer while also serving as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He later became the township’s emergency management coordinator.

Elmore started his county employment in 2016 as EMA’s Act 165 coordinator and was named the agency’s deputy director and operations and training officer within a month.

Working alongside Morgan, Elmore led on-scene operations and incident command for two tornadoes, a Susquehanna River ice jam and several floods. He managed the county’s emergency operations center through many emergencies, drills and exercises.

He holds the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s professional emergency manager certification and is a master exercise practitioner through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He also teaches incident command and emergency management for PEMA, FEMA, Bucks County Community College, the Pennsylvania Fire Academy and others, and has trained responders in four states.

A U.S. Army veteran, Elmore is a retired state corrections officer, a former LifeFlight dispatcher, a Luzerne County Community College paramedic program graduate, and an Eagle Scout.

“Most important to me, Dave is a man of integrity who stays calm under pressure. When conditions are at their worst, he is steady, clear-headed and decisive. That is exactly what our residents need from the person leading this department,” Crocamo said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.