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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough denied a request from homicide suspect Frederick Balester’s attorneys who sought to prohibit prosecutors from presenting a stun gun during trial.

Vough issued his ruling hours after a motions hearing Tuesday afternoon when Attorneys Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila of the Dyller & Solomon law firm in Wilkes-Barre, argued prosecutors failed to inform them through the exchange of evidence, called discovery, about a second stun gun.

Assistant District Attorney Jill Matthews promptly argued during Tuesday’s hearing that stun gun reports were given to Frederick Balester’s attorneys in May.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, charged Frederick Balester, 70, with using a stun gun to immobilize Jonathan, 56, before stabbing him 17 times inside the victim’s Kingston Township residence on North Lehigh Street in May 2011, according to court records and testimony given during previous court proceedings.

Investigators allege Frederick Balester was upset that Jonathan was against the sale of the family business, Balester Optical. Jonathan’s body was found during a welfare check on May 26, 2011, when he failed to appear at a company shareholder meeting.

Court records say Frederick Balester and his brother, Patrick Balester, who resides in the Kansas City, Ms, suburb of Gladstone, discovered Jonathan’s body while Kingston Township police waited outside the home.

Prosecutors had issued a subpoena to Patrick Balester to appear and testify during his brother’s trial, which is scheduled to begin with jury selection next week.

During Tuesday’s motions hearing, Matthews argued that a stun gun seized by investigators during a search of Frederick Balester’s residence on Constitution Drive, Hanover Township, in November 2011, was purchased online on May 24, 2011, and delivered May 26, 2011.

Solomon and Psaila argued that they were not made aware of a possible second stun gun until a court proceeding in October, when they say prosecutors first introduced a theory of a replacement stun gun was used.

Vough’s ruling on the stun gun evidence against Frederick Balester’s attorneys is the second ruling that favored Matthews and Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski, who is co-prosecuting.

In September, Vough denied a request from Frederick Balester’s attorneys to preclude other evidence, including emails, phone records and cellular phone tracking, they claimed were seized with defective search warrants.