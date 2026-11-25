The 31st annual Parade of Trees returned to Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake Tuesday with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from 30 area businesses and organizations gathered to decorate their trees, each supporting a different nonprofit.
Since it began, the fundraiser has raised more than $650,000 for local charities. The Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation will again add $25,000 to the total this year.
The trees open to the public Wednesday, when visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake can vote for their favorites with monetary donations. They will be on display through New Year’s Eve.
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