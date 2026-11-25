Christmas fundraising tradition continues at Grotto Pizza

Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs – West Side and Victims Resource Center team up to decorate a tree.

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The 31st annual Parade of Trees returned to Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake Tuesday with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from 30 area businesses and organizations gathered to decorate their trees, each supporting a different nonprofit.

Since it began, the fundraiser has raised more than $650,000 for local charities. The Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation will again add $25,000 to the total this year.

The trees open to the public Wednesday, when visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake can vote for their favorites with monetary donations. They will be on display through New Year’s Eve.

2026 tree sponsors and charities

• GFWC-West Side Women’s Club — Victims Resource Center

• Moto Graphics, Inc. — Cori’s Place

• Rotary Club of Dallas — Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

• Dan Yarros Agency — Heroes Hearthstone

• Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness — Ava’s Toy Box

• Reilly Finishing Technologies — Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA

• Mt. Zion Material Handling — Brighter Journeys

• Orlando Foods, Inc. — Alzheimer’s Association

• Fidelity Bank — Back Mountain Food Pantry

• Salon NouVeau — Women with Children

• Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society — American Cancer Society

• Lewith & Freeman Real Estate — Habitat for Humanity

• Hillman Security & Fire Technologies — United Way of Wyoming Valley

• Sprau Dental — Verve Vertu Art Studio

• Sorber Well Drilling — Patriots Cove

• Hi Lites Motor Club — Sleep in Heavenly Peace

• Bel Air Pools — Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

• WBS Penguins Booster Club — Make-A-Wish

• Cherry Hill Group — Little Eric’s Foundation

• The Fino Family — Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue

• Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists — Peggy’s Pathway

• Sordoni Construction — Camp Freedom

• BlackTop Jeep Club — PA Lyme Resource Network

• Rogers’ Nursery — Hospice of the Sacred Heart

• Delaney’s Excavation & Demolition, LLC — District 12 American Legion Canteen Fund

• Smith’s Country Store — Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund

• Benchmark Mortgage — Ruth’s Place

• Eye Care Specialists — Dinners for Kids

• Backwoods Laser Engravings — Collie Club of Northeast PA

• Grotto Pizza — American Diabetes Association