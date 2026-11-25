🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Whether a data center is appropriate is not a one-size-fits-all question, said Sen.Lisa Baker on Tuesday.

As communities across Pennsylvania face growing questions about proposed data center developments, Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced she will introduce legislation to strengthen transparency and increase public input, while ensuring residents have access to information before decisions are made regarding projects.

“These decisions should be made at the local level, where officials understand the character of their communities and the concerns of their residents,” Baker said. “We should be looking carefully at the availability of water and electricity and the capacity for emergency response, along with the suitability of the proposed site. We should also be prioritizing locations such as brownfields and former industrial properties, rather than sacrificing productive farmland and valuable natural resources.”

Baker’s proposed legislation would address several concerns surrounding the development of data centers, including:

• Greater transparency: Prohibit public agencies from entering into nondisclosure agreements that prevent the release of information about proposed data center developments.

• Meaningful public input: Require at least two public meetings before a municipality approves a data center application, giving residents an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.

• Infrastructure accountability: Require documentation that a data center applicant has applied for electric service and paid the associated application fees and costs before the required public meetings are scheduled.

• Protection of ratepayers: Strengthen reporting requirements to ensure data center development does not shift electricity costs onto other classes of customers.

Baker also expressed concern about the potential effects of large-scale data center development on rural water supplies, high-value streams and electricity rates, particularly in communities where residents rely on private wells.

“Developers should be responsible for the infrastructure necessary to support their projects. Families and small businesses should not be left paying higher utility bills because of the demands of a new data center,” she said. “We can support responsible economic development and technological advancement while protecting our natural resources and the quality of life that makes our communities special.”

Baker said she will be introducing the legislation in the coming weeks.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.