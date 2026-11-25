SCRANTON — A Larksville man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm was sentenced to federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Karoline Mehalchick sentenced Dalton Plath, 28, on Tuesday to one year and one day in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller said in a news release.
Plath pleaded guilty to possessing a .45-caliber Ruger pistol, which he was found with April 8, 2025, in Luzerne County, according to the release.
Plath is prohibited from possessing, owning and carrying a firearm because of a previous conviction.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Kingston police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan prosecuted.
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