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SCRANTON — A Nanticoke man was convicted by a federal jury on 34 counts of fraud, money laundering and false statements related to a pandemic fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller said in a news release.

Joseph Kaminski was convicted of the charges Nov. 20 following a two-week trial before Senior U.S. Judges Robert D. Mariani and Malachy E. Mannion, Miller said.

Kaminski owned and operated Prominent Monument Works, which bought and resold used equipment such as lawn mowers and semi-trailers. The items were typically sold on Facebook Marketplace, the news release says.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaminski took advantage of pandemic programs including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, and stole nearly $1 million in pandemic relief funds by providing false statements to the Small Business Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, according to the news release.

Evidence at trial showed Kaminski lied about the size of his business, the business start date and the ownership structure, including listing his wife as a straw business owner. Kaminski falsely swore that he would use pandemic funds only for business purposes to alleviate economic injury caused to his business during the pandemic.

In the news release, Miller says Kaminski spent a significant portion of the pandemic funds on his own lifestyle, including thousands of dollars on college-age women he met on a dating website, new vehicles, a bowling alley, and a new roof at his home.

“The jury’s verdict demonstrates that no amount of deception can erase the truth revealed by a thorough financial investigation,” said Yury Kruty, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Philadelphia Field Office.

The investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffery St. John and Kyle A. Moreno prosecuted the case.