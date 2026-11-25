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HUNLOCK TWP. — A Hunlock Township man was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he sexually assaulted a boy while an arrest warrant was issued for a second defendant on similar offenses involving the same child.

Joel James Steinruck, 37, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny, Troop P, with three counts of indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors, and a single count of aggravated indecent assault.

Steinruck, who is an inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility being held on unrelated charges of simple assault and theft, remained jailed for lack of $75,000 bail.

State police troopers charged Steinruck while investigating a complaint from the mother of two children.

During the investigation, according to court records, a girl and a boy claimed Carl Randall Weldon Jr., 39, sexually assaulted them while their mother was away caring for family in another state.

Weldon dropped off the boy at a residence on Pritchards Road where Steinruck sexually assaulted him, court records allege.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Weldon charging him with four counts of indecent assault, two counts each of child endangerment, and one count each of intimidation of a victim and aggravated indecent assault.