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SCRANTON — A registered sex offender from New York who was arrested in Kingston Township after arranging what he believed was a meeting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Julia K. Munley sentenced Matthew George Ronk, 52, of Hancock, New York, on Nov. 19 on charges of attempted online enticement of a minor and commission of a sex offense by a registered sex offender, U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller said in a news release.

Ronk was also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Miller said Ronk used the internet and a cellphone to ask a person whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct and to produce images of child sexual abuse material.

Ronk sent obscene photos and videos to the purported child by email on multiple occasions, the news release says.

Kingston Township police and Wyoming Area Regional police coordinated the online sting. An undercover law enforcement officer communicated with Ronk online, according to court records.

The communications became more sexually graphic in the days leading up to his arrest May 11, 2024, when he arrived at a location in Kingston Township, court records say.

When Ronk was arrested, he had condoms and a bottle of lubricant, according to the news release.

Ronk was arrested in September 2008 in New York and convicted in 2009 of promoting a sexual performance by a child younger than 17, according to court records.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tatum R. Wilson prosecuted the case.