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Wilkes-Barre announced Tuesday that it will suspend parking meter fees in the Downtown Wilkes-Barre business district for the holiday season.

Suspension of the fee will be in effect beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027.

The fee suspension will be in place for the following bounded area: Union Street on the North; Franklin Street on the West; South Street on the South; and Washington Street on the East. Residents and visitors are advised that all meter enforcement not contained in the above-described area shall remain in full force and effect.

The city said the suspension is meant to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and attend events downtown during the holidays. Those include Small Business Saturday and the Holiday Market on Nov. 28, and the city’s Santa Dash 5K and “Santa on the Square” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, on Public Square.