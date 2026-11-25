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WASHINGTON — A key inflation gauge remained high last month even as gas price increases slowed in a sign that elevated costs remain a challenge for the Federal Reserve and elected officials in Washington.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6% in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.3% from September to October, down from a 0.6% increase the previous month.

The stubbornly elevated price figures come as the economy is expanding at a healthy pace, driven by strong consumer spending and surging business investment as large tech firms splurge on building out AI infrastructure. Consumer spending has been resilient even as persistent inflation raises the costs of many necessities and has soured most Americans on the economy. Yet much of the spending is driven by upper-income households, and there are signs poorer Americans are relying more on credit to sustain their spending.

Gas prices rose just 0.8% last month, according to the department, after surging 9.2% in September. Food prices, however, jumped 0.4% from September to October, the biggest monthly increase since April.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation accelerated to 3.3% in October from a year earlier, up from 3.1% in September. On a monthly basis, core prices rose 0.3% for the third month in a row.

The yearly core figure is now at its highest level in three years and above the Fed’s target of 2%, which will likely intensify concerns among Fed officials that inflation is getting worse and further rate hikes are necessary.

Also Wednesday, the government said that the economy grew even faster in the July-September quarter than previously estimated, with growth revised upward to a 4.3% annual rate, the fastest in three years.

Consumer spending jumped 4.2% in the third quarter, while business investment soared 16.1%, lifted by big gains in spending on equipment and intellectual property products such as software.

“Taken together, the data reinforce the Fed’s latest assessment that growth in economic activity is ‘strong,’ meaning more must be done to bring inflation down,” Bradley Saunders, an economist at Capital Economics, a consulting firm, wrote.

The Fed combats inflation by lifting its key interest rate, which over time can raise borrowing costs for cars, homes and credit cards. By discouraging borrowing and spending, the Fed seeks to cool the economy and inflation.

Many officials have signaled that they support raising the Fed’s short-term rate, and economists expect an increase at its next policy meeting Dec. 8-9. Solid economic growth and still-high inflation suggest that the Fed’s key rate isn’t yet high enough to cool price increases.

At the same time, the stock market fell sharply again Wednesday as worries about whether soaring AI investment will pay off continued to drag down technology stocks in particular. The broad S&P 500 index dropped 2.8% Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 4%.

A sustained drop in stock prices could cool the economy by prompting Americans who own stocks to spend less and technology companies to pull back on investment.

That may temper the size of any benchmark rate hike from the Fed as the other half of its dual mandate — aside from price stability — is maximum employment.

In October, the government also reported that incomes jumped 0.7%, before adjusting for inflation, a healthy gain after prices rose faster than incomes in the previous month.

In another report, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits dropped 13,000 to just 189,000, a very low figure by historical standards and evidence that layoffs are low and companies are mostly holding on to their workers.