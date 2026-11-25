While most people are gearing up to spend time with family and friends for the holidays, Attorney General Dave Sunday said scammers are plotting ways to take advantage of the busy season.

Sunday on Wednesday urged Pennsylvanians to use caution when shopping for holiday deals, making donations for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, and booking hotels or airfare to see family and friends.

“Scammers want you to feel pressured to act urgently, so you don’t have time to think,” Sunday said. “Be prepared. If you see a shopping deal that seems too good to be true, or a donation prospect that may not be a sure thing, take the time to stop and think before sending any money.”

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection offered these tips to keep your information and money safe this holiday season:

• Check websites: Some advertisements lead to websites that appear legitimate but are fake versions of real sites. The best way to find a legitimate website is to go directly to the home page of the company that claims to be offering the deal, item, or service.

• Watch for sponsored posts: Be wary of “sponsored posts” on Google, Facebook, and other websites that offer goods and services for sale.

• Avoid gift card and crypto payments: Never pay for items or services with gift cards or cryptocurrency in response to unexpected solicitations. Gift cards are for gifts for your friends and family.

• Use a credit card: Using a credit card instead of a debit card may provide additional protection for reimbursement if you fall victim to an online scam. Contact your credit card provider directly to ask whether it offers chargebacks or a similar service.

• Don’t click unexpected links: Never click links in texts or emails you didn’t request. The holidays bring an increase in “delivery scams,” often through text messages saying you have a package waiting but must click a link to pick it up.

• Verify charities: Check charities through websites like CharityWatch, Charity Navigator, or Candid. Never click a link sent to you to make a donation; go directly to the charity’s website or contact it by phone to verify the best way to donate.

• Travel carefully: Don’t click links sent to you by email or text; contact the company you booked with to verify information directly. Read your reservation thoroughly before booking, and watch for “junk fees” added to your bill.

• Research pets before buying: Be careful when adopting or buying a pet online, as some sellers use complex financing offers with high interest rates. Research the seller, breeder, inspection records, and medical records. Pennsylvania’s Dog Purchaser Protection Provision is designed to ensure people buying a dog in Pennsylvania know their new dog has a clean bill of health.

What to do

Anyone who believes they have been scammed should contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to file a complaint. The sooner a scam is reported, the better the chances of recovering money or stopping the scam.

Complaints can be filed online, by calling 800-441-2555, or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov. In urgent situations, contact local police immediately.

Online scams can also be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

AARP offers advice and support through its free Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.