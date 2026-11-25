Organizers of the fourth annual “Blankets & Broth” Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event gather at the Friedman Jewish Community Center. From left, first row: Carla Weiss, Friedman Jewish Community Center director of programming and marketing; Michelle Pack, center vice president; Adam Thalenfeld, center president; Melissa Rivers, Luzerne County NAACP Branch 2306 president; and attorney Cathy O’Donnell of O’Donnell Law Office, the event’s chair. Second row: Josh Coleman, NAACP; David Yonki, city of Wilkes-Barre; Kerry O’Neil Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher; Jay Reed, NAACP secretary; Eve Estwick, NAACP; and Jane Messinger, Friedman Jewish Community Center.

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O’Donnell Law Office, the Luzerne County NAACP Branch 2306, the Wilkes-Barre Health Department and the Jewish Community Center will hold the fourth annual “Blankets & Broth” from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 18, 2027, at the Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S.J. Strauss Lane, Kingston.

“‘Blankets & Broth’ recognizes the King holiday for what it was intended to be: a day of service to help those in need, combining two of the corporal works of mercy. Our goal is to warm the homeless and feed the hungry,” said attorney Cathy O’Donnell, the event’s chair.

The event is one of many Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service observances held locally, across Pennsylvania and nationwide. Volunteers will make fringe blankets at the community center to donate to Ruth’s Place, The Salvation Army Kirby Family House and Project Warm at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Cans of soup or broth and other nonperishable food will also be collected for Sara’s Table, the community center’s food pantry.

Volunteers are needed for all or part of the morning. No registration is required, and volunteers are asked to bring their own scissors if possible.

For information, call O’Donnell at 570-821-5717 or email cro@odonnell-law.com, or call the Jewish Community Center at 570-824-4646 or the Wilkes-Barre Health Department at 570-208-4287.