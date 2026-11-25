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After nearly 40 years working under the Luzerne County Courthouse dome, Judge David W. Lupas announced Wednesday he will not seek retention for another term on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Lupas, 63, said he is retiring after completing his judicial term, which expires at the end of 2027.

“After some thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas at the conclusion of my current term, which runs through the end of 2027, to January 2028. I believe that from both a professional and personal standpoint, this is appropriate at his time,” Lupas said in a statement.

Lupas, a graduate of the former Coughlin High School, served as an assistant district attorney in the 1990s and was elected district attorney in 1999. He served two terms as district attorney before being elected to the Court of Common Pleas in 2007.

Lupas was retained as judge in 2017.

“I will be 63 years of age and completed 20 years on the bench. Coupled with my prior time with the District Attorney’s Office, I will have completed 36 years of service to the county. It has truly been an honor and privilege working with my esteemed colleagues on the bench, my remarkable personal staff and so many dedicated employees at the Luzerne County Courthouse,” Lupas said.

As a judge for 19 years, Lupas has primarily presided over criminal cases, as have Judges Michael T. Vough, Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. and Mark W. Bufalino. Judge Tina Polachek Gartley also presides over criminal cases from time to time.

Lupas said announcing his plans now will ensure a smooth transition.

“It is my understanding that by not seeking retention to another term, there will be an election in 2027 to fill my spot. Therefore, in January 2028, as I leave the bench, the newly elected judge will assume the bench. In this way, there will be no vacancy on the bench, and the court will continue operating with a full complement of judges. I look forward to serving my final year on the court and to whatever the future holds,” Lupas said.

Despite his forthcoming retirement, Lupas said he plans to stay active.

“From a personal standpoint, my four children have grown, graduated from college and are now embarking on their own careers. Upon retirement, I plan to remain active, perhaps pursuing some hobbies and will have the next year to contemplate whatever other professional opportunities may be available to me,” Lupas said.