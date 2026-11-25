Tax hike looms

Luzerne County Human Services Division head Megan Stone, right, and Children, Youth and Families Director Katrina Gownley discuss their proposed 2027 budgets during this week’s County Council work session.

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Luzerne County Council wrapped up proposed 2027 budget presentations this week with the county Human Services Division.

The next step will be voting on suggested budget amendments at the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 1 meeting, with final budget adoption planned for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The county administration is proposing a 1.99% real estate tax increase in 2027, largely due to negotiated wage commitments, court needs, and infrastructure. A 1.99% increase would add $12.80 annually to the bill of a property assessed at $100,000.

A council majority would have to identify and approve $2.57 million in cuts and new revenue to entirely eliminate the tax increase.

Due to the number of proposed budget amendments, council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he has decided to hold a work session first on Tuesday to iron out majority consensus on which amendments will proceed to a vote. The council will then hold a voting meeting later that evening to decide which to adopt.

Proposed cuts include elimination of raises over 3% for some nonunion workers in various departments and divisions.

Tuesday’s work session starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with the voting meeting to follow. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in the council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Human Services

In human services, the county’s general fund operating budget currently contributes $7.65 million, with the lion’s share of division expenses covered by state and federal funding.

The proposed 2027 budget seeks a county contribution of $8.25 million, or $607,520 more, to cover rising costs.

County Human Services division head Megan Stone emphasized the increased county match will yield far more outside funding. For example, the county is generally required to cover 20% of costs for Children, Youth and Families (CYF), while the state pays for 80%, she said.

A breakdown of the proposed 2027 county general fund contributions by department, with the change from 2026 noted in parentheses, according to the administration:

• CYF — $7.5 million ($600,000 more)

• Mental Health/Developmental Services — $140,673 ($11,587 more)

• Office of Human Services — $78,963 ($109 less)

• Drug and Alcohol — $175,850 (no change)

• Veterans Affairs — $362,267 ($3,958 less)

The Area Agency on Aging does not receive any county funding.

Stone told the council her division provides a broad range of services and “plays an important role in serving our community.”

Division departments continue to evaluate opportunities to integrate their services and programs to better serve residents and maximize funding resources, Stone said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.