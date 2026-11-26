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After a lengthy presentation Wednesday, Luzerne County Council’s Community Planning and Economic Development Committee voted to forward a proposed new real estate tax break request to the full council for its consideration.

Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services is seeking the break for a landlocked 24.97-acre Hazle Township property abutting Interstate 81 that it purchased from the Hazleton City Authority in November 2025.

This property is an expansion of the adjacent massive, 1,740-acre Crossroads East Business Park on mine-scarred land off Route 309 that has been under development by Mericle. County Council approved a tax break for the Crossroads project in October 2023, and the committee is viewing this new request as an extension of that past one.

The developer’s Wednesday presentation to the committee was more detailed because this is the first request to fall under the council’s new tax break ordinance, which set reporting requirements and procedures. The ordinance mandates more information up front, including analysis projecting the total economic return and a description of estimated infrastructure demands and public service impacts on transportation, utilities, stormwater, and emergency services.

Tax breaks fall under the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program, which allows up to a decade of real estate tax discounts on new construction, but not the underlying land. For a project to be eligible, municipalities must declare a site is distressed, which has occurred for the new request.

According to the presentation, the 24.97-acre tract was “bisected and stranded” when I-81 was constructed. It generated no tax revenue under authority ownership.

Mericle is seeking full tax forgiveness on the new construction for a decade — the same package that council had provided for Crossroads East in 2023.

County Councilwoman Denise Williams said a break granted to another developer earlier this year provided 100% forgiveness the first five years and then gradually reduced that percentage the remaining five years. She asked if Mericle would consider that type of graduated structure and why the company is seeking 100%.

Developer Rob Mericle told the committee his company is tackling the most distressed and ugly coal mine-scarred land that others would not touch — sites that many thought “could not be developed.” Company employees work in all seasons for long periods of time to make this land stable and level for structures that create jobs and build the tax base, he said.

Mericle said his company is “turning lemons into lemonade.” Taxing bodies have recognized the value of the company’s economic development and community contribution model by awarding the full tax exemption, he told Williams.

Among the statistics in Mericle’s presentation, which is posted in the committee agenda at luzernecounty.org:

• One in seven private-sector county jobs is in a Mericle-developed building.

• These about 19,000 jobs pay a total of $1.2 billion in wages annually, with an average compensation of $30.36 per hour.

• Mericle has constructed 160 buildings totaling more than 31.5 million square feet, and it has more than 4,000 acres slated for future development.

• Its properties yield about $72.6 million in county, school and municipal taxes annually.

• The company has provided more than $85 million in community giving over 30 years.

County Councilman John Lombardo, a committee member, commended Mericle on the presentation Wednesday and said he wishes it could be played on a loop for the public as an example of a responsible local developer and community advocate.

“You all have set the bar so high,” Lombardo told the Mericle team, describing his vote in support as a “no-brainer.”

Committee and Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino and Vice Chair Brittany Stephenson also praised the company for its thoroughness.

Sabatino said the matter will be on the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 1, work session.

Mericle said the county’s new ordinance has prompted his company to step up the auditing of its employment statistics. He said tax breaks are a valuable tool to convince companies to invest here, and the county’s enhanced reporting will help ensure incentives are provided for the right projects.

The county’s Division of Community Planning & Economic Development also performed analysis of Mericle’s submission as part of the new ordinance. Division Head Ted Ritsick submitted the resulting assessment to the committee, recommending approval of the request.

Ritsick’s report said the submission provided all required documentation. This request is “unique” because it is “best characterized” as a geographic extension of the Crossroads East project instead of a new LERTA program creation, Ritsick wrote.

Sabatino encouraged residents to review the submission, saying the ordinance was designed to help both the council and public assess tax breaks.

“I’m happy to see developers taking this new ordinance seriously and stepping up their game to bring more valuable information to light before we consider these LERTA applications,” Sabatino said.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.