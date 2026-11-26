Local restaurants add personal touches to Thanksgiving meals

A sample of the take out orders.

A sample of the take out orders.

Dyana Iskandarani, owner of Hummus and Honey in Kingston, prepares Mediterranean dessert trays for take out orders Wednesday.

Dyana Iskandarani, owner of Hummus and Honey in Kingston, prepares Mediterranean dessert trays for take out orders Wednesday.

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Whether you weren’t able to make Thanksgiving dinner, didn’t have the time, or simply wanted to celebrate the day with food from your favorite spot, local businesses across Luzerne County stepped in to offer customers no-hassle, ready-to-go meals for the holiday.

Restaurants began taking orders in early November and were preparing for weeks leading up to pickup day on Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve.

Cooking for the community

Bear Creek Cafe, located at 98 White Haven Road, Bear Creek Village, initially closed in 2023 after 25 years of business.

The cafe reopened this summer under the ownership of Sarah Haas, daughter of the previous owners, who said it was the cafe’s head chef’s idea to make individual meals so that everyone could have access to a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, regardless of their gathering size.

“He’s really excited,” said manager Alyssa Komorek when she sat down to chat with the Times Leader in mid-November. “I’m just glad we’re doing this to help out the community for people who can’t cook or the elderly.”

At the time, Komorek said the cafe had 45 preorders, with many customers purchasing as many as six meals each.

Meals included white-meat turkey, homemade stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce and, of course, a slice of pumpkin pie.

Komorek said the number of orders placed is certainly a testament to the quality of food Bear Creek Cafe serves, and how popular it is with the community.

“I know that I’m partial, but Casey really is an amazing chef,” she said.

Tradition with a twist

Nikki Stavrinos, owner of Bite Me Nutrition and Catering, wanted her takeout meals to feature traditional Thanksgiving fare but with a twist.

She prepared two menus — a Thanksgiving dinner for one with all the usual fixings and another with an assortment of more adventurous sides and appetizers, like butternut squash gratin and baked cranberry feta.

“I love Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday, just because I’m a chef, so I get to cook, and I love to cook for people. Anybody who knows me knows how much I love feeding everybody,” she said.

Stavrinos opened her business about a year and a half ago with the goal of combining her passion for health and fitness with the skills she learned in culinary school.

Her usual to-go meals, which can be found at The Farmhouse retail store in Shavertown, combine whole foods with minimally processed ingredients.

When it came to deciding to offer Thanksgiving options, it was a no-brainer to her.

“I just figured, why not? It’s not for the money; it’s more for — I love to be part of your Thanksgiving dinner. A piece of my heart will be on your dinner table,” said Stavrinos.

She couldn’t wait to start prepping the dozens of meals that were ordered.

“I’m so excited. It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m pretty excited too,” she said.

Middle Eastern menu

Hummus & Honey owner Dyana Iskandarani took a similar approach to her food orders.

“It’s traditional, but with the Middle Eastern twist,” she said.

Iskandarani opened her restaurant, known for its traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, in 2025 on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston and moved to 311 Market St. this past summer, expanding operations.

During the holiday season, especially Thanksgiving, Iskandarani finds herself making a lot of baklava.

“It’s a round baklava that I make in a pie pan, so it’s not your typical baklava slice. So people kind of like that it looks like a pie because traditionally we take pies to Thanksgiving,” she said.

She also had many orders for chocolate stuffed dates and Mediterranean charcuterie boards.

Iskandarani said being part of customers’ celebrations matters most to her.

“For us to be able to provide to them, to put something, add something to their spread, it means the world,” she said. “That’s why we do what we do.”