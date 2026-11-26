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The holiday season is traditionally when carbon monoxide (CO) emergencies surge.

UGI says it is responding to more carbon monoxide-related incidents and is reminding customers of the symptoms of CO poisoning and simple steps to prevent exposure.

CO is a colorless, odorless, poisonous gas that is a byproduct of the incomplete burning of fuels such as wood, charcoal, gasoline, kerosene, oil, natural gas, and propane.

UGI says cases typically increase in winter because of problems with heating equipment or the unsafe running of vehicles or other equipment in enclosed spaces such as garages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. go to the emergency room each year because of CO poisoning.

CO poisoning can be fatal. Anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of CO poisoning should get to fresh air immediately, seek medical attention, and call 911 or UGI at 800-276-2722.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and dizziness.

Other signs of a possible CO buildup in a home include:

• Significant condensation on walls and windows

• Pets becoming sluggish

• Residents having flu-like symptoms or feeling unusually tired

• A sooty or smoky smell coming from a malfunctioning appliance

These steps can help prevent CO exposure and poisoning:

• Make sure working carbon monoxide detectors with fresh batteries are on each floor of your home, including one in each bedroom.

• Do not run a vehicle or generator in a confined space, including a garage, even if the door is open.

• If your heating system has not been serviced recently, have a qualified professional check your furnace, water heater, and other fuel-burning appliances.

• Check the connections to your chimney or flue for damage or corrosion, and look for black stains on the outside of the chimney or flue, which can indicate a blockage. A damaged or blocked chimney could let exhaust gas, including CO, into your home or workplace. A heating professional can also check your chimney and flue.

• Make sure both indoor and outdoor combustion air vents are unobstructed. Outdoor vents can become blocked by leaves and other debris.

• Change or clean furnace filters regularly. Clogged filters can reduce the efficiency of heating equipment and affect normal operation.

• If your heating equipment is not working because of a power outage, never use an open oven or grill inside to provide heat.

• Use caution with unvented space heaters, which can be a source of CO. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions.

UGI also reminds customers to act fast if they smell gas. Anyone who smells the rotten-egg odor added to natural gas should leave immediately, get at least the length of a football field away, and then call 911 or UGI at 800-276-2722.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.