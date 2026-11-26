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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wyoming Valley Mall kicked off the holiday shopping season Friday with Santa Claus, live music, magic and juggling, while a new anchor store opened its doors the night before.

The mall was open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Many stores offered sales Friday and through the weekend.

The list of entertainment is as follows:

• Holiday Music with pianist Paul Oschal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. near FYE

• Santa in Center Court: noon to 8 p.m.

• Walk-around magic with Bill Dickson: noon to 2 p.m.

• Professional juggler Rob Smith: 3 to 5 p.m.

Santa will continue to visit Center Court throughout the season. A complete list of holiday hours and Santa’s schedule is available at shopwyomingvalleymall.com.

New anchor store

Flea Flicker, the mall’s new anchor, held its grand opening from 5 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving night in the former Macy’s men’s store. Shoppers received 35% off during the opening.

Because the mall was closed for the holiday, the store was open only to shoppers coming in from outside. It is now accessible from both inside the mall and the parking lot.

Flea Flicker is a family-owned store that sells new, brand-name clothing and a wide range of Sam’s Club merchandise at discounted prices, including home goods, electronics, toys, furniture and everyday essentials.

In addition to the Wyoming Valley Mall location, Flea Flicker has four other Pennsylvania stores, in Elizabethville, Oil City, Selinsgrove and Harrisburg.