Caroline Straus, 38, of Silver Spring, Maryland, is all smiles as she finishes the run.

Runners cross the finish line at the Friedman JCC’s 5K on Thursday.

Monte Kester, 16, of Ellettsville, Indiana, is the first to cross the finish line Thursday.

Runners take off from the starting line Thursday.

Young participants pose for a photo just before the run begins.

Gwyneth Simpson, 6, of Mountain Top, dressed in fall colors, waits for the race to begin.

Participants pose for photos at the selfie station before the Friedman JCC’s Ben August Thanks for Giving Day Run on Thursday.

Runners wearing hats shaped like turkeys make their way along the course.

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KINGSTON — Impending winds and rain may have postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, but the forecast did little to deter the more than 500 runners and walkers who came out bright and early Thursday to participate in the Friedman JCC’s annual Ben August Thanks for Giving Day Run.

Runners of all ages were bundled up against the cold, with many dressed up for the holiday in festive shirts, colorful tutus and hats shaped like turkeys.

Inside the Friedman JCC, runners were offered a brief reprieve from the chilly morning air, both before and after the run. There was a coffee station set up, t-shirt pick-up, and plenty of snacks and water to fill up on once the race was finished.

Monte Kester, 16, of Ellettsville, Indiana was the first person overall to finish the run Thursday.

“I’m visiting family here for the holiday,” he said, breathless after crossing the finish line.

All proceeds from the race benefited Sara’s Food Pantry. Additionally, those who brought donations for the food drive earned a free raffle ticket.

“The community just makes this so much fun,” said Crystal Wright, the JCC’s director of programming and marketing. “It really kick-starts the holiday season.”

Thursday’s memorial run was 28-year-old Nicole Grant’s first run ever.

“My friends were doing it and I wanted to be healthier too,” said Grant, the Harveys Lake resident.

Ellen Meehan of Kingston and Shaelan Brown of Wilkes-Barre love participating in the run every year.

“It’s just a great way to get out and get the blood flowing,” Brown said.

For Meehan, the run was a way to honor one of her best friends, Joe Soprano Jr., the Times Leader’s longtime executive editor who died in 2025.

“He was in my run group, and this was one of my last races with him before he got too sick,” she said. “I run every race in his honor now.”

Runner Caroline Straus, 38, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was also visiting family Thursday. Straus, who grew up in Northeastern Pennsylvania, was excited to finally run a race she had long known about.

“I’m glad the weather held off for it. It was windy for sure, but at least it wasn’t raining,” Straus said. “It felt good once you got going.”