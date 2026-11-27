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Failure to exercise reasonable oversight of a sandblasting company resulted in lead contamination of Hanover Area Memorial Stadium, which was shut down for its centennial year in 2024, according to a civil lawsuit recently filed in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Hanover Area School District filed the one-count suit alleging breach of contract against SitelogIQ Construction Management, doing business as Reynolds Construction, LLC, of Harrisburg.

In February 2024, the school district hired SitelogIQ as the construction management firm to oversee renovations at Memorial Stadium, according to the suit, which was filed by the district’s law firm, Elliott Greenleaf of Wilkes-Barre. Under the contract, SitelogIQ was responsible for hiring subcontractors for the project.

SitelogIQ recommended HUCO Blasting Services, LLC, of Annapolis, Maryland, with which the school district entered a contract June 14, 2024, to sandblast and remove lead paint from steel bleachers that were constructed at the stadium in the late 1930s.

During sandblasting, lead dust was found inside storage areas and locker rooms under the home-side bleachers in late July 2024.

Testing from various locations under the home bleachers showed dangerous levels of lead, the suit alleges, which forced the closure of Memorial Stadium. Hanover’s football team played its home games at other high school stadiums during the 2024 season and used metal shipping containers for storage during practices.

The school district reached an out-of-court settlement with HUCO Blasting in August 2025, but filed the breach of contract suit against SitelogIQ alleging failure to oversee the blasting subcontractor.

Lead contamination forced the school district to pay for a $2.1 million project that included total demolition and renovation of locker rooms and storage areas under the home bleachers that was finished before Hanover’s home football game Aug. 22, 2025.

The suit alleges SitelogIQ failed to exercise reasonable care in its recommendation and oversight of HUCO Blasting that allowed lead contamination of Memorial Stadium. The suit alleges the school district suffered damages that SitelogIQ is liable and is seeking unspecified monetary damages and incurred expenses.