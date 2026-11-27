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Luzerne County escaped flooding issues from Thursday’s Nor’easter but not power outages.

PPL Electric Utilities reported Friday morning nearly 450 customers are without service in the White Haven area, 230 in Mountain Top, and approximately 100 in Bear Creek Township.

UGI Utilities say approximately 270 customers are without electrical service in Fairmount Township with sporadic outages in Sweet Valley and parts of the Back Mountain Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., reported 1.12 inches of rain was recorded in Avoca, which set a daily record for rainfall. The old record was .84 of an inch set in 2023.

Across Luzerne County, a high wind gust speed of 45 mph was recorded at 6 p.m. with an average wind speed of 26 mph as the Nor’easter moved through the region.

A 70 mph wind gust was recorded on top of a 911 tower near Elk Mountain in Susquehanna County just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

As Luzerne County did not experience any flooding issues, numerous trees were reported toppled in the rural areas of Sweet Valley, Mountain Top, and Back Mountain due to high winds.