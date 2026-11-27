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The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, have renewed efforts in locating Danielle Marie Drozdowski, 25, who has been missing since 2014.

At the time of Drozdowski’s disappearance, she was residing in the area of Carey Avenue and Susquehanna Street in Wilkes-Barre, and her last contact with family was on March 19, 2014, state police say.

Drozdowski was involved with Hasan Woods when they were both federally charged with distributing cocaine in Luzerne County, according to federal court records.

Drozdowski pled guilty in November 2012, and was sentenced to two years probation in March 2013.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court at the time, Drozdowski suffered from mental illness, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. She came from a broken family and began dating Woods, who was affiliated with a Brooklyn, N.Y.C., group who called themselves “TF Mafia,” the memorandum says.

Drozdowski, who state police say was a confidential informant, was blamed for being a snitch and was beaten and set on fire. She underwent reconstructive surgery to her face due to severe injuries, according to the memorandum.

Drozdowski was scheduled to testify during a court proceeding when she was reported missing.

Woods was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years in prison, court records say.

Drozdowski, at the time, was 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 120 pounds, with red/auburn hair, and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her left hand, left arm, right hand and back of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.