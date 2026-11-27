30 vendors, Santa and more at downtown Holiday Market

Michael Harger-Blizzard of Shavertown, then 8, meets Santa Claus at the Diamond City Partnership’s Holiday Market in 2024.

Nick Freed, right, owner of Inside Out Cookie, bags an order for Jane and Mark Dodson at the 2024 Holiday Market.

Andrea Demchak and Deno Pantelakos pose with artwork for sale at the 2024 Holiday Market.

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In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Wilkes-Barre will host its Holiday Vendor Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at The Bank Downtown, 8 W. Market St.

This year’s Holiday Market will feature at least 30 local vendors, selling everything from gourmet popcorn and cookies to handmade soaps and gifts.

Mountain Top resident Deno Pantelakos, a photographer specializing in nature and wildlife, is one of the vendors shoppers will see Saturday.

“This is going to be my fifth year at the market,” he said. “It’s great meeting people, meeting return customers. The seasonal flavor is very nice, with the music and entertainment.”

Pantelakos, who has worked as a photographer for more than 50 years, offers color and black-and-white prints in various sizes.

His photos capture scenes across Northeastern Pennsylvania, from the urban sights of downtown Wilkes-Barre to the mountains and state parks.

Pantelakos is especially excited to show off some “fabulous” photos he took of the Union Pacific Big Boy locomotive when it traveled through Mountain Top.

“That has become my best seller this year,” he said.

The photographer said he looks forward to the Holiday Market every year and to the foot traffic it brings to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“This has been a success for us now for years,” he said. “We love engaging with customers, and we move a lot of product.”

Event details

Santa Claus will be on-site for free photos throughout the event, and the first 300 attendees will receive a free Holiday Market tote bag.

Event schedule:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Holiday shopping vendor market, with at least 30 vendors

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free photos with Santa

2 p.m.: Performance by the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Visitors can also follow this year’s Candy Cane Trail through downtown Wilkes-Barre. Volunteers will hand out maps at the event, and giant candy canes will mark participating downtown restaurants offering holiday specials.

Part of Market Street will be closed for outdoor activities, including live music by The Broken Road Band, a petting zoo, Abide’s Hot Chocolate stand, and strolling carolers.

The Holiday Market coincides with Small Business Saturday, a national day that encourages shoppers to support independent retailers. Downtown businesses will offer promotions, and the city’s Christmas tree and synthetic ice rink will be on Public Square.

The market is part of the Diamond City Partnership’s “Destination Downtown” initiative.

Highmark is the presenting sponsor, and the supporting sponsors are PNC Bank, PPL Electric Utilities, and UGI Utilities.

The Holiday Market is organized by the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization; the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association; and the City of Wilkes-Barre.