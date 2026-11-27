Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza — managed by Legends Global — will host the 21st annual Toys for Tots Open Skate on Tuesday, Dec. 8 , 2026 .

Sgt. Abraham Rubalcava, right, local coordinator of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, and Cpl. Gabriel Reaid collect donations at the 2025 Toys for Tots Open Skate.

Many took advantage of the Toys for Tots free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena in 2024.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — For more than two decades, the annual Toys for Tots Open Skate has brought Northeast Pennsylvania families together on the ice for a cause that truly matters, said Justin Topa, director of marketing and community engagement at Mohegan Arena.

“Every toy collected goes to a child in our region who might otherwise go without this holiday season,” Topa said. “That is what keeps this tradition going strong in its 21st year.”

Topa said guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots are welcome to participate from 6 to 8 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring a toy of their own to add to the arena’s collection.

Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza — managed by Legends Global — will host its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate on Tuesday, Dec. 8, offering the public a rare chance to skate on the arena’s American Hockey League-regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program.

Topa said the Open Skate is the only day each year that Mohegan Arena — home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins — opens its ice to the public.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots.

Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes — including tickets to upcoming events at Mohegan Arena. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ Igloo team merchandise store will be open for hockey fans looking to buy holiday gifts.

Participants must bring their own skates — Topa said rentals will not be available at the arena. He said for those needing skates, rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre. Rentals require a photo ID and credit card.

More information on rentals can be found at toyotasportsplex.com.

“What makes this night special is seeing kids skate on the same ice as their favorite Penguins — all while learning the value of giving back to their community,” Topa said. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening of fun, generosity and holiday spirit.”

For additional details about the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, visit toysfortots.org.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.