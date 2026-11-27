PPL restoring power after severe weather

PPL said to assume all downed wires are energized and stay away.

PPL crews work around the clock to repair extensive damage and restore power for customers without it.

PPL crews assess damage, remove downed trees and limbs, and restore power following damage caused by heavy rain and gusting winds that reached nearly 60 mph.

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WILKES-BARRE — PPL Electric Utilities on Friday said it restored power to more than 108,500 customers since severe weather impacted the region on Thanksgiving.

Ed Harakel, vice president of field operations at PPL Electric Utilities, said crews continue to work around the clock to repair extensive damage and restore power for customers without it.

“Our crews are making steady progress, but we recognize there is significant work ahead,” Harakel said. “We understand how difficult it is to be without power, especially over a holiday weekend. With additional crews working across our service territory, we are focused on restoring every customer as safely and quickly as possible.”

Harakel said the company secured additional resources through mutual assistance and from PPL Corp.’s other electric utilities and has deployed the additional crews and field personnel across eastern and central Pennsylvania.

“The team continues to assess damage, remove downed trees and limbs and restore power following damage caused by heavy rain and gusting winds that reached nearly 60 mph,” Harakel said.

According to a PPL news release, PPL Electric prepared for the storm by securing additional crews and personnel as part of the company’s emergency response operations. This includes more than 1,000 personnel responding — both field-based and back-office emergency response operations across its service territory.

As restoration progress continues, Harakel said PPL Electric will update estimated restoration times on its outage map.

Due to the extent of damage, the company expects this to be a multiday restoration effort.

As always, Harakel said the safety of customers, communities, first responders, and crews is the company’s top priority as PPL works to restore power.

“Assume all downed wires are energized and stay away,” Harakel said. “Report downed wires to PPL Electric or local emergency response agencies immediately.”

PPL urges customers to stay safe and connected:

Stay connected

• Report power outages online at pplelectric.com or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775).

• Download the PPL Electric Utilities mobile app.

• Follow PPL Electric on Facebook, X, and Instagram for restoration updates.

• Check the status of an outage as well as estimated restoration times online at pplelectric.com/outage.

• Sign up for alerts to stay connected and receive outage updates at pplelectric.com/alerts.

Stay safe

• If using a portable generator during a power outage, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

• Check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

• Remember that candles can start fires. Always use flashlights instead.

• If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off.

• Keep a safe distance from PPL crews.

Customers without power as a result of the storms can purchase up to three gallons of water and three 10-pound bags of ice per day from any local vendor and will be reimbursed via a bill credit.

Customers should mail itemized receipts, along with their account number, to:

PPL Electric Utilities, Attn: Ice and Water, 827 Hausman Road, Allentown, PA 18104.

For updates on storm restoration progress, visit pplelectric.com or download the PPL Electric mobile app.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.