Gov. Josh Shapiro ceremonially signs Senate Bill 908 into law, extending prevailing wage requirements to workers who perform custom fabrication of materials and components for construction projects.

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Over the last year, accredited veteran service officers throughout the commonwealth, supported by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), saw nearly $1.6 billion distributed in compensation and benefits to Pennsylvania veterans.

On average, 209,000 veterans received aid monthly, with nearly 58,000 of those being directly supported by DMVA. This success amounts to nearly a 9% increase over fiscal year 2025, exemplifying how the Shapiro administration delivers for Pennsylvanians.

“Surpassing last year’s $1.4 billion demonstrates our team’s dauntless efforts when it comes to serving the veterans of the commonwealth, as well as verifying their eligibility and connecting them to the benefits they have earned,” said Brian Natali, director of the Bureau of Veterans Outreach and Reintegration. “We are grateful to county veteran affairs offices, veteran service organizations, along with all the veteran service officers working on the front line and helping us to meet the ever-growing demand for our services.”

This past year also saw nearly 4,000 new recipients of compensation and pension benefits, nearly 7,000 enrolled in the real estate tax exemption program, and more than 400 assisted through the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program.

About 529 outreach events took place in 2025, and Natali said they are on track to surpass that number during the current fiscal year.

State programs impacted by the new regulations include the Disabled Veterans’ Real Estate Tax Exemption, the Amputee & Paralyzed Veterans’ Pension, the Blind Veterans’ Pension, Veterans’ Temporary Assistance, and Educational Gratuity programs. You can view updated application documents here.

To request assistance, or for more information about PA VETConnect or other DMVA programs and services, visit dmva.pa.gov.

Shapiro signs key bill into law

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week signed Senate Bill 908 into law — legislation that extends prevailing wage requirements to workers who perform custom fabrication — the specific designing or building of materials and components — for construction projects supported by public funding, even when the work occurs off-site.

Effective Dec. 21, employers covered under this extension will be required to pay the prevailing wage applicable to their trade — within the project’s locality — and are prohibited from paying different wage rates to workers on the same publicly funded project.

“Prevailing wage requirements help level the playing field and ensure Pennsylvania workers receive the pay and benefits they’ve earned,” Shapiro said. “This legislation delivers for workers across the commonwealth, including members of the building trades, and our commonwealth is better off when we support good-paying jobs for those who help build our communities.”

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry investigated more than 7,000 labor law complaints across the commonwealth, recovered more than $5.3 million in unpaid wages, and collected more than $2.25 million in fines from employers who violated Pennsylvania labor laws.

This legislation will provide additional protection to workers — including those in the building trades — across the commonwealth while ensuring they’re paid fairly for the work they complete, whether in a local shop or on-site.

With the signing, Shapiro and his administration are building on three years of progress supporting and protecting Pennsylvania workers:

• Registered 299 new apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs, and nearly 33,500 apprentices and preapprentices have enrolled in registered programs.

• Increased funding by 60% for vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeships — up to $193 million in fiscal year 2026-27.

• Awarded $15 million in funding to 64 grantees through the Schools-to-Work grant program to support preapprenticeship programs that help create pathways for transitioning to employment, postsecondary education, or into a registered apprenticeship.

• Announced a historic $7.8 million settlement with Walmart for violations of Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act at stores across the commonwealth — the largest child labor enforcement action in Pennsylvania history.

McCormick advances agenda to restore trust

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., this week continued to advance his agenda to restore trust, transparency, and accountability in Washington by:

• Strengthening ethical standards for public officials.

• Addressing conflicts of interest and combating foreign influence.

• Closing loopholes that undermine public confidence.

“The American people have spoken, and it’s clear they feel some of those who represent them are more focused on enriching themselves or their families than on serving working families,” McCormick said. “Our government must work for the people we represent, not the personal interests of those in Washington.”

McCormick’s legislative efforts, including 14 pieces of bipartisan legislation, combat corruption, increase transparency and accountability, prevent conflicts of interest, and eliminate foreign influence:

• Restore Trust in Congress Act (S. 3649) — Co-sponsored legislation requiring covered members of Congress and their families to divest certain investments to prevent financial conflicts of interest. (Co-sponsored: Nov. 18, 2026)

• Foreign Agents Transparency Act (S. 981) — Co-sponsored legislation strengthening foreign agent registration requirements and enforcement after foreign agency relationships end. (Co-sponsored: Nov. 18, 2026)

• Federal Reserve and CFPB Inspector General Amendment (S.Amdt. 3535) — Voted to require presidential appointment and Senate confirmation of the Federal Reserve and CFPB inspector general. (Vote: Oct. 9, 2026)

• Safeguarding U.S. Rulemaking Act (S. 3416) — Co-sponsored legislation restricting foreign adversaries’ participation in federal rulemaking. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 8, 2026)

• Special Inspector General for Program Fraud Act (S. 3643) — Co-sponsored legislation establishing independent oversight of federally funded child assistance programs. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 7, 2026)

• Improper Payments Transparency Act (S. 747) — Co-sponsored legislation requiring greater transparency on improper federal payments. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 6, 2026)

• No Funding for Foreign Agents Act (S. 3610) — Co-sponsored legislation prohibiting federal financial assistance to entities controlled by certain foreign agents. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 5, 2026)

• Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act (S. 4747) — Co-sponsored legislation authorizing Treasury to pause certain payments for review and corrective action. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 4, 2026)

• Assisting Small Businesses Not Fraudsters Act (S. 1047) — Co-sponsored legislation prohibiting individuals convicted of government fraud from receiving SBA assistance. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 4, 2026)

• Pandemic Fraud Enforcement Legislation (S. 1199 and S. 121) — Co-sponsored measures extending the time available to pursue fraud involving certain pandemic relief programs. (Co-sponsored: Aug. 4, 2026)

• Protecting American Taxpayers Act (S. 4378 and S. 4952) — Co-sponsored two versions of legislation combating federal program fraud, improper payments, and strengthening spending transparency. (Co-sponsored: April 22 and July 20, 2026)

• Prediction Market Act of 2026 (S. 4469) — Introduced bipartisan legislation with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., prohibiting prediction market trading by members of Congress and specified executive branch officials. (Introduced: April 30, 2026)

• Stop Insider Trading Act (S. 4134 and H.R. 7008) — Original co-sponsor of legislation restricting congressional stock trading and requiring advance notice of certain sales. Also voted to advance the House counterpart. (Co-sponsored: March 18, 2026; House bill vote: Sept. 30, 2026)

• GENIUS Act (S. 1582) — Voted to pass legislation, now law, clarifying federal ethics restrictions on stablecoin issuance by public officials. (Vote: June 17, 2025)

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.