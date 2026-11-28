Can they keep them?

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HARRISBURG — Election night could not have looked much better for Pennsylvania Democrats. But as the dust settles and analysts, elected officials, and party leaders scrutinize results, they say those victories don’t guarantee durable success for the party.

What Democrats accomplish in the long term will depend, observers agreed, on the state of federal politics and what the party does with its newfound power to shape Harrisburg’s agenda — as well as Republicans’ ability to build a coherent response.

State Democrats grew their House majority, flipped the Senate for the first time in decades, and saw their standard-bearer, Gov. Josh Shapiro, breeze to reelection. The party also took four contested congressional seats.

“This was an election in which all of the factors that would produce an outstanding evening for Democrats all came together at once,” Ben Forstate, a former Democratic campaign operative, told Spotlight PA.

A number of factors made it a strong environment for Pennsylvania Democrats. Frustration with Republican President Donald Trump led to Democratic victories across the country. Additionally, Shapiro’s popularity has remained high throughout his term, and he contributed millions of dollars to downballot candidates.

“I think the environment would have been strong either way,” Forstate said. But “the fact that the governor’s team had the resources and the team to take advantage … turbocharged it within Pennsylvania.”

Now, Forstate and other Democrats are thinking further ahead, asking: Will it last? Is this a true realignment in Pennsylvania politics, in which Democrats permanently dominate small towns and exurbs along with the cities and suburbs where they’ve done well for years?

Or was it just an awful year for Republicans?

One election result, Forstate noted, doesn’t indicate a trend for either party.

“It is really incumbent on [Democrats] to take up the mandate they’ve been given” to win over waffling voters, regardless of their demographic, Forstate said.

Is ‘blue Lancaster’ real?

In his romp against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Shapiro won 11 counties across the commonwealth that Trump had taken in the 2024 presidential election — from Erie in northwest Pennsylvania, to Cumberland in south-central, to Luzerne in the northeast, to Bucks in the southeast.

Shapiro also improved on his 2022 gubernatorial win, capturing three new counties — Lancaster, Montour, and Washington.

Washington, a mix of wealthy exurbs and old industrial towns south of Pittsburgh, is historically Democratic but has trended Republican in recent years: The last time a Democratic gubernatorial candidate won there was 2006. Montour and Lancaster Counties are both rural and historically Republican, but Democrats have had recent successes, winning some local races.

Lancaster was a particular goal for the governor and Democrats, according to local party operative Stella Sexton. In 2022, Shapiro lost the longtime Republican bastion to GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano by under two percentage points, or fewer than 4,000 votes. Winning it this year makes Shapiro the first Democratic candidate for governor to do so since Robert P. Casey in 1990.

It’s also a perfect example of an inroad Democrats aren’t sure they can keep in an election with higher voter turnout, given the lead Republicans hold in voter registration. Trump won the county by roughly 16 percentage points, or 46,000 votes, in the 2024 presidential race.

“You wake up and you see, ‘Is Lancaster County actually blue?’ … It doesn’t align with your frame,” said Chris Borick, a political scientist at Lehigh University. Shapiro winning Lancaster, “can’t happen just by a candidate. It just can’t happen by a cycle. It just can’t happen by a matchup in a race. It has to be a pretty significant alignment of factors to produce that.”

Local Democrats have been optimistic for years that shifting demographics in key Lancaster suburbs could lead to more successful campaigns, or at least closer races. Along with Shapiro’s win, the party snagged a close victory in a historically GOP district in the county. (Democrats also lost a state Senate seat they’d previously taken in a special election).

The result has made some local Democratic operatives in the area bullish, Sexton among them. “Lancaster is changing, the demographics of Lancaster are changing,” she said. “It is now a purple county.”

But, she noted, it’d be a mistake to assume other Democrats will always succeed in Lancaster. The national environment was “so terrible” for Republicans that it helped boost Democrats across the country, she said.

“That doesn’t mean that we can just rest and say, ‘Oh well, Shapiro won it. It’s definitely always going to be blue now,’” she said.

The county’s GOP chair, Kirk Radanovic, went a step further, arguing that calling Lancaster County blue is “a ridiculous media construct” that ignores GOP victories, like its reclamation of the state Senate seat they’d lost in a special election and reelecting Republican Lloyd Smucker to Congress.

Lara Putnam, a professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh who studies grassroots activism, is also looking closely at turnout as she parses voters’ 2026 behavior.

She pointed to Democratic gains in two kinds of places: exurbs, situated between suburban and rural areas, and middle suburbs, which are often found in declining Rust Belt areas. In exurbs, more people voted for Democrats by absolute numbers, she said. In the middle suburbs, fewer people voted for Republicans overall.

Looking at Shapiro’s results in particular, Putnam said Democrats were particularly enthusiastic about voting in much of the eastern half of the state.

Their turnout was lower, however, in the western and central parts of the state. But that didn’t matter much, Putnam said, because Republican turnout was down everywhere.

In Allegheny County, for example, Shapiro got fewer absolute votes than he did four years ago — a drop from more than 393,000 to just about 373,000 votes.

“Is that because he’s less popular? No,” Putnam said. “Democratic vote casting in the west half of the state declined, but Republican vote casting declined more. So there’s a swing in vote choice toward Shapiro that we see statewide, even as the number of absolute votes that are reflected in that for the western half of the state declined.”

That could point to closer races in the west in years when Republicans are more inspired to vote.

Borick said he sees some indicators that Democrats could build on this year’s successes. The Republican Party still controls the White House through 2028, for example, and voter sentiment toward its policies helped Democrats do well this year, he said.

He noted “clear seismic shifts” among the electorate right now that have the potential to reshape politics for years, but said it’s debatable whether Pennsylvania and the country are undergoing a true realignment of the major parties’ coalitions. Democrats’ future depends heavily on how they address voter frustrations, he argued.

“In this upcoming period, the delivery of policy output will be pretty impactful,” Borick said. “Voters want to see action on issues like healthcare. They want to see action on utility prices. They want to see some degree of engagement with the problems that they’re facing, and I think Democrats have to deliver.”

Democrats are promising to not squander their opportunity to enact lasting policy change.

Eugene DePasquale, chair of the state party, told Spotlight PA that Democrats are “ready to deliver” on priorities, citing raising the minimum wage, codifying abortion access, boosting education funding, and increasing access to housing.

“Voters resoundingly voted for that agenda this November, and Governor Shapiro and Democrats in the State Senate and State House are ready to get to work and make it a reality immediately,” DePasquale said. He noted the party is also hiring more full-time staff to help with fundraising, communications, voter registration, and coordinating with local parties.

DePasquale has also credited much of the party’s success this year to Shapiro.

The governor’s fundraising prowess, message discipline, and work ethic have been well-documented. He spent at least $70 million on his reelection campaign, consistently offered his own record as a contrast to the “chaos, cruelty, and corruption” of Washington, D.C., while attacking state Senate Republicans as a roadblock to further progress, and barnstormed the state throughout the fall, hitting historically red and blue counties alike.

Borick said Shapiro’s blowout was likely a “confluence” of all the factors present this year — including Garrity’s poor fundraising.

“You have a popular, well-funded, strong-campaigner of a candidate in the form of Governor Shapiro, you give him a tailwind that is extraordinary behind him, and an opponent that has no resources, and you can produce some exceptional results,” Borick said.

What’s next for Republicans?

What happens in the next decade or so of Pennsylvania politics also depends on how Republicans rebuild.

While the GOP sensed the political winds were against them heading into the midterms, the final outcome was still a stunning turnaround for a party that was flying high in 2024.

In the lead-up to this year’s election, party leaders pitched Garrity as a stronger alternative to Mastriano. The arch-conservative senator won the 2022 GOP primary on the back of the party’s grassroots, defeating a crowded field of well-funded favorites before losing to Shapiro by double digits, in a year in which Republicans also lost the state House.

To stem further losses, party elites quickly and quietly united behind Garrity last year, citing her successful reelection and crossover support from Democrats.

But in the end, her gubernatorial campaign never caught fire. Past Democratic-aligned backers, like trade unions, shunned her; some party activists still pushed for Mastriano; and the state GOP and other aligned interest groups then either stayed neutral or provided little financial support. Garrity ended up underperforming Mastriano while Republicans suffered further legislative losses.

In the weeks since the election, Republican leaders have sent mixed messages about why they think they lost, and whether their relationships with voters need to be fixed.

Before ousted Republican lawmakers gave their farewell speeches on the state Senate floor this month, outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) told her departing colleagues the results were not their fault.

“This has happened because we were nationally carpet-bombed,” Ward said.

Other party figures told Spotlight PA the election should lead to tough conversations about the direction and identity of the state GOP, particularly as they enter the last two years of Trump’s second term.

Jeff Coleman, a former state legislator turned political consultant, is one. He told Spotlight PA that Garrity was forced to “stitch together a fragmented party” made up of conservative activists focused on disparate topics, from election fraud to immigration restrictions to Christian values.

At the same time, she had to convince a class of party bigwigs and consultants that she could win and govern.

Garrity successfully snagged the nomination by walking that delicate line, Coleman said. But with Trump leading the national GOP, “you’re still, in many cases, a victim to the national narrative” driven by his policy and behavior.

Coleman wants to see state Republicans work to recruit new faces, including faith leaders and business owners, to run for office while also building a policy platform that offers a positive view of the future in an age of unrest over Big Tech and corruption.

For now, the party is still licking its wounds.

James Markley, a state Republican Party spokesperson, told Spotlight PA this was a “wave election” that swept the country, and “Pennsylvania followed suit.”

“We will take time to analyze the results, strengthen our organization, and come back stronger than ever,” Markley said in an email. “Our main goals remain the same: register Republican voters throughout the Commonwealth, turn voters out for elections, and elect Republicans at every level across Pennsylvania.”

This year’s election reflected 2016’s in some ways, according to Borick. Ten years ago, Republicans managed to win over many white working class voters who had previously been aligned with Democrats. This year, Democrats appear to have won them back, he said, triumphing via Trump-centered issues including the war in Iran, the economy, the president’s crackdown on immigration, and tariffs.

“Republicans erred in some ways, thinking that they now had a hold on those voters,” Borick said. “I think they realized they don’t — just like the Democrats faced a clear reality a decade ago.”

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BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. This story was funded in part thanks to the support of the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. Learn more about how we are supported here.