Blood supply strengthened

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On Friday, John W. Cosgrove, CEO of AllOne Foundation & Charities, said everyone has an opportunity to make an impact during AllOne Charities Give Day.

Cosgrove announced that AllOne Charities will hold its ninth annual Give Day — a 24-hour online fundraising event supporting 95 nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health and well-being of communities across northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania.

This year’s Give Day will take place on Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is the global movement celebrating “radical generosity.”

Cosgrove said, “Whether you donate to one of the 95 participating organizations or give blood to help a patient in need, you are contributing to a healthier, stronger community. We hope Give Day inspires people across our region to support the cause that matters most to them.”

This year, Cosgrove said community members can support Give Day in two meaningful ways — by making a monetary donation to a participating nonprofit organization or by donating blood.

AllOne Charities is partnering with Miller-Keystone Blood Center (MKBC) — the region’s only community blood provider — to offer a series of Give Day blood drives. Every blood donation made through MKBC stays within the community, directly helping patients at area hospitals.

Cosgrove said the 95 participating nonprofit organizations serve communities throughout northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania and address some of the region’s most pressing health challenges, including food insecurity, substance use disorder, access to mental and behavioral health services, autism support services, and the growing shortage of health care professionals.

To amplify the impact of contributions, Cosgrove said AllOne Charities will match the first $1,000 raised by each participating nonprofit organization.

Additional prizes and challenges, funded by generous corporate and community partners, will further boost donations. These partners include the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund, Hawk Family Foundation, Highmark, McCarthy Tire Service, the Luzerne Foundation, the Scranton Area Community Foundation, Moses Taylor Foundation, Earth Conservancy, and Expand Energy.

Community members can participate in AllOne Charities Give Day in two ways — by scheduling an appointment to donate blood or by making a monetary donation to a participating nonprofit organization.

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled now at allonegiveday.org, with online giving encouraged on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

About AllOne Foundation & Charities

AllOne Foundation is a private charitable foundation focused on high-impact collaborative projects addressing specifically identified health issues.

AllOne Charities is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with the goal of helping to sustain local nonprofits and promote access and awareness in the following areas: health care, disease prevention, human services, and health education.

AllOne Foundation and AllOne Charities serve Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. More information can be found at allonefoundations.org.

About Miller-Keystone Blood Center

Miller-Keystone Blood Center saves lives by partnering with its community to provide a continuous supply of blood products and services.

It is a member of America’s Blood Centers, a national network of independent, nonprofit community blood centers that provide approximately 60% of the blood products transfused in the United States. More information can be found at giveapint.org.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.