Spirit of America performers dance along Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Saturday.

People watch the Dora the Explorer float make its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Saturday.

The Hello Kitty float makes its way down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Saturday.

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NEW YORK — Tom Turkey made his way downtown, inflatable Mario and Underdog came out of storage and Al Roker grinned from ear to ear — and it all happened on Saturday this time.

Macy’s milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade got a do-over, long after most of the turkey leftovers had been repurposed into sandwiches.

The parade stepped off Saturday morning with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday, until bad weather postponed the annual kickoff of the holiday season.

The crisp, dry fall day was worth waiting for, Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

“Having experienced that storm here in the city on that day, I do believe that the decision was a wise one. Safety. The safety of our participants, the safety of our guests who come and make their way to the parade route to enjoy the parade is our priority,” Coss said.

A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.

Josh Anino made the trip from Pearland, Texas, to play the snare drum in the Pride of Pearland Marching Band. Band members were able to stay in New York after the community in the Houston suburbs and beyond raised money so they could afford it, he said.

The band was even present for Saturday’s ribbon-cutting.

“It was up for debate whether or not we were even going to be here. Our community back home and people all around the country came together and people fundraised a lot of money for us to be here so we were really grateful for the opportunity,” Anino said.

The original celebrity lineup in New York included such stars as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. There was also scheduled to be a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus.

Gaynor, behind the timeless song “I Will Survive,” and actor-rapper LL Cool J were also added. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb emceed along with Roker. All three are longtime fixtures on NBC’s Today. Kotb left her regular co-anchor role last year.

Ashland Hooten, 21, from the Dallas area, came to New York with her family on Tuesday to experience the parade, and they decided to stay for it despite being scheduled to fly out Saturday morning. The family is instead making the 22-hour drive back to Texas in a rental car and plans to be at work and school on Monday morning, she said.

“We wanted to stay, enjoy it, be with each other. And so why not just drive, spend a little more time with each other this weekend,” Hooten said.

NBC broadcast the parade and streamed it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern, followed by a rebroadcast of this year’s National Dog Show, a post-parade TV tradition marking its 25th year.

The parade followed a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy’s flagship store. It featured its classic favorites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear, as well as some new ones, such as Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple. One inflatable paid tribute to Fiona the hippo, who died this month after ingesting a hat at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The weather on Saturday was seasonally cool with a light wind, a far cry from the hard rains that canceled the parade on Thursday. Sustained winds were expected to be around 10 to 15 mph and gusts perhaps around 25 mph.

Those speeds are below the city’s decades-old threshold for grounding the parade’s large balloons.

The Thanksgiving storm scrambled planning for the parade that was over two and a half years in the making. Coss said one of the organizers’ biggest hurdles was deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, bringing it to the studio and then preparing it again for Saturday.

Meanwhile, watchers at home sought other forms of Turkey Day entertainment, as alternatives like the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade drew more interest than usual online. Philadelphia’s parade was canceled and changed to a TV-only format.

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Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press reporter Julie Walker contributed from New York.