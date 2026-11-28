Downtown WB Holiday Market and Small Business Saturday festivities held

Santa Claus visits with children inside The Bank during Saturday’s Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Market and Small Business Saturday celebration.

A young visitor reaches over a fence to pet a donkey at the petting zoo on Market Street during Saturday’s holiday market in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

A Highland cow munches on hay at the petting zoo on Market Street, one of several outdoor attractions offered during Saturday’s Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Market and Small Business Saturday celebration.

Shoppers browse merchandise from local vendors inside The Bank during Saturday’s Small Business Saturday holiday market in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Musicians perform Christmas songs outside The Bank on Market Street during Saturday’s Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Market and Small Business Saturday celebration.

A donkey sporting festive holiday decorations receives some attention from a visitor at the petting zoo on Market Street during Saturday’s Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Market and Small Business Saturday celebration.

Santa Claus joins spectators in watching dancers from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre perform selections from “The Nutcracker” inside The Bank during Saturday’s downtown holiday market.

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WILKES-BARRE — Christmas music filled the air along Market Street on Saturday as holiday shoppers browsed locally made goods, children visited Santa Claus, and a Highland cow joined the festivities in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Market and Small Business Saturday celebration brought together more than 25 vendors at The Bank, transforming a day traditionally dedicated to holiday shopping into a festive community gathering.

Inside, the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre performed select scenes from “The Nutcracker,” while outside, live musicians played Christmas favorites and a petting zoo featuring rabbits, goats, and a Highland cow added to the holiday cheer.

But beneath the festive atmosphere was a larger effort to strengthen downtown Wilkes-Barre’s small business economy and create a holiday tradition that brings the community together.

Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, said the organization has hosted a Small Business Saturday holiday market in various downtown locations since 2017. While the event has evolved over the years, organizers have found a home at The Bank that accommodates the market’s current size.

“I think it’s becoming part of the Thanksgiving weekend, Small Business Saturday tradition in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which is exactly what we were hoping for,” Newman said.

The market serves a dual economic purpose, Newman said, providing visibility for a new generation of local entrepreneurs, particularly those who sell their products online and at vendor markets, while encouraging visitors to patronize established businesses throughout downtown.

Beyond its economic impact, the event also brings people together during the holiday weekend.

Zubeen Saeed, founder and chief operating officer of Building Blocks Learning Centers and chair of the Diamond City Partnership board of directors, shares that vision.

“Our goal is to create this holiday market and let it radiate throughout downtown,” Saeed said. “Each year, we’re adding another layer to it.”

Among those additions is the Candy Cane Trail, which debuted last year with approximately 18 participating downtown restaurants and expanded to 20 this year.

Organizers also closed a portion of Market Street this year to accommodate outdoor entertainment and activities, extending the celebration beyond the holiday market.

“We’re trying to create kind of like a Hallmark nostalgic holiday feel in downtown,” Saeed said.

Organizers are already looking ahead to next year, with plans to further connect the holiday market with participating restaurants through an initiative that would give visitors opportunities to win gift certificates to shop downtown.

“The whole thing is to just bring awareness and to create a neighborhood feel,” Saeed said.

For local entrepreneurs such as Bridget Broody, owner of Thirteen Tails Barkery, the market offers an opportunity to connect directly with customers.

Broody returned to the event this year after experiencing a steady crowd of shoppers throughout last year’s market. She said this year’s turnout appeared even stronger, with visitors arriving as soon as the market opened at 11 a.m.

She credited the variety of entertainment, both inside and outside The Bank, with helping draw people to the event.

As organizers continue to build upon the annual celebration, their goal is to create something that lasts beyond the holiday season: a stronger connection between the community, its downtown and the small businesses that call it home.