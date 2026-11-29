State Representatives James Haddock (D-118th) and Eddie Day Pashinski (D-121st), took turns answering questions about education during an annual Legislative Brunch sponsored by the League of Women Voters in March 2025 at Wilkes University.

A fired-up State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, speaks to the crowd on Public Square during a No Kings rally in October 2025.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski thanked Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership in getting food through the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund to citizens of the Commonwealth during an event in November 2025.

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WILKES-BARRE — Looking back on his 20 years in the state legislature, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski said he has always believed that government should work for people — especially when they are facing challenges they cannot overcome alone.

“As I prepare to conclude my service as your state representative, I find myself reflecting on the past 20 years with an overwhelming sense of gratitude, and emotion,” Pashinski said. “It is difficult to put into words what it has meant to have the honor to represent the people of the 121st Legislative District and to serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Since first being elected in 2006, I have had the privilege of representing the communities I have called home, working alongside dedicated individuals, meeting extraordinary families, and being part of meaningful changes that have improved the lives of so many.”

Pashinski will leave office on Nov. 30. He said while this marks the end of his time in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, it does not mark the end of his commitment to the people and communities of Northeast Pennsylvania.

A commitment to education and our children

Before entering public service, Pashinski spent 38 years as a music educator and choral director at the Greater Nanticoke Area School District. He said teaching was never simply a profession to him — it was a calling.

“Those years in the classroom shaped my understanding of the importance of investing in our children, supporting our educators, and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed,” Pashinski said. “That commitment followed me to Harrisburg. Throughout my time in the General Assembly, I consistently advocated for stronger public education funding, greater educational opportunities, and policies that support students, teachers, and families.

Pashinski said he has always believed that education is one of the greatest investments that can be made for the future of our Commonwealth.

Fighting for families and grandparents raising grandchildren

Of all the issues he has worked on throughout his career, one that remains especially close to his heart is supporting grandparents and other relatives who have stepped forward to raise children when their parents are unable to do so.

Pashinski said across Pennsylvania, thousands of grandparents have taken on the tremendous responsibility of raising their grandchildren — often under incredibly difficult circumstances.

“I have aggressively worked to bring attention to this issue and develop meaningful legislative solutions,” Pashinski said. “That work helped advance Pennsylvania’s KinConnector program, expand resources for kinship caregivers, and increase assistance for grandparents seeking custody or guardianship of the children they love.

Pashinski said it was never simply about passing legislation — it was about recognizing families who were making extraordinary sacrifices, meeting difficult challenges while making sure they did not have to face those challenges alone.

“Our children deserve every opportunity to succeed, and the grandparents who step forward to raise them deserve our support, respect, and gratitude,” he said.

Supporting Pennsylvania agriculture and our veterans

Pashinski said serving as chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee since 2017 was another tremendous honor.

“Agriculture is an essential part of Pennsylvania’s economy, heritage, and identity,” Pashinski said. “Our farmers work every day to feed our families, sustain our communities, and preserve a way of life that has been passed down through generations.

One of the most significant accomplishments during his time as chairman was helping advance Pennsylvania’s historic 2019 Farm Bill — the first comprehensive state Farm Bill of its kind. He said he was particularly proud to support the Homegrown by Heroes initiative, which promotes and helps Pennsylvania veterans who pursue careers in agriculture; Pennsylvania is the only state to have a comprehensive farm bill.

“Our veterans have given so much in service to our country,” Pashinski said. “Helping them find opportunities to build a future in agriculture was one way we could give something back. I have always believed that supporting our farmers means supporting our entire Commonwealth.”

Standing with communities during difficult times

Pashinski said public service is not only about celebrating accomplishments — it is also about standing with people when they need help the most.

“Following the devastating floods of 2011, I worked to advance legislative efforts that helped families, homeowners and small businesses recover, rebuild, and protect local jobs,” Pashinski said. “Those were difficult days for many families throughout our region. I saw first-hand the determination of our residents and the importance of bringing government resources to the people who needed them.”

Investing in the 121st District

Pashinski said one of the most rewarding responsibilities of representing his district has been working with municipalities, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, first responders, and community leaders to bring resources back home.

“Over the years, I have enjoyed working with countless partners to secure state funding for infrastructure improvements, transportation projects, public safety initiatives, parks, recreation facilities, and community development,” Pashinski said.

Even in his final year, Pashinski said that work continued.

In 2026 alone, he helped secure millions of dollars in state investments throughout the greater Wilkes-Barre area and the 121st District.

Just some of these investments included:

• More than $2 million in Local Share Account grants for community improvements, infrastructure, recreation, and public safety.

• More than $1.7 million in additional Local Share Account funding for 13 projects throughout Wilkes-Barre City, Wilkes-Barre Township, and Plains Township.

• $264,000 for traffic signal improvements through PennDOT’s Green Light-Go program.

• Funding for five new police cruisers for the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

• $100,000 for the development of Trailwood Park in Bear Creek Township.

• Support for improvements at Mohegan Arena, the Catholic Youth Center, Wilkes University, King’s College, and numerous other community institutions.

These projects represent safer streets, stronger emergency services, better community facilities, improved educational opportunities, and a better quality of life for our residents,” Pashinski said. “Progress happens when people are willing to work together, put differences aside, and focus on what is best for the communities they serve.”

Work beyond Harrisburg

While legislation and state funding are important parts of this job, Pashinski said they are only one part of what it means to serve as a state representative.

He said some of the most meaningful moments of these past 20 years did not happen in the halls of the Capitol.

“They happened in our district offices, at community gatherings, senior fairs, school events, neighborhood meetings, and conversations with residents who simply needed someone to listen,” Pashinski said. “Our office has worked to help residents navigate state government, access services, recover unclaimed property, resolve problems with state agencies, and connect with resources that can make a real difference in their lives.”

Pashinski said he and his staff have hosted events to assist seniors, support families, protect residents from identity theft, collect donations for those in need, and bring community organizations together.

“Every phone call, every meeting, every constituent concern, and every opportunity to help someone has reminded me why public service matters,” Pashinski said. “I have never forgotten that behind every issue is a person, a family, or a community looking for help. That is what representing the people of the 121st District has always meant to me. The honor to serve.”

20 years made possible by the people

Pashinski said many people who have been part of his journey.

He thanked his family, colleagues, municipal officials, school administrators, educators, first responders, labor organizations, nonprofit leaders, community advocates, and countless volunteers throughout his district.

“Thank you for everything you do,” he said. “And to the residents of the 121st Legislative District, thank you for placing your trust in me.”

This is not goodbye

Pashinski said he may be concluding his 20 years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, but his love for this great country and community and his desire to continue making a difference have not changed — and never will.

“I look forward to remaining involved, supporting the organizations and causes that mean so much to me, and so many, and continuing to contribute to the community that has given me so much throughout my life,” Pashinski said. “Let’s continue working together to build a stronger, safer America.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.