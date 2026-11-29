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WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro, Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week prepared food for distribution to families in need alongside volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

As the holidays approach, the Shapiro Administration and Chobani are encouraging Pennsylvanians, families, businesses, and community organizations across the Commonwealth to make a difference by donating food, contributing financially, or giving their time as volunteers at local food banks and hunger-relief organizations.

“At a time when too many families are struggling to put food on the table, we are showing that we care for our neighbors here in Pennsylvania and we are going to deliver for them,” said Shapiro. “These investments make a real difference — because behind every meal is a family, a neighbor, a Pennsylvanian who deserves our support.”

The visit highlighted the Shapiro Administration and the company’s continued commitment to the region and offered an opportunity to thank the volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to fight hunger while reinforcing the importance of partnerships between government, businesses, farmers, and community organizations in building a stronger, more resilient local food system.

“At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, to be able to put good food on the table for our families,” said Ulukaya. “But for too many people, that is becoming harder every day. At Chobani we believe business should be a force for good, and that means showing up for the communities we call home, not just during the holidays, but every day. As we build our future here in Pennsylvania, we want to be a good neighbor, support the people who make this community special, and do our part to make sure more families have good food on their tables.”

At the event, Chobani announced a donation of 12 pallets of Chobani Greek yogurt, a total of 1,560 cases, and 6 pallets of Super Milk, a total of 1,020 cartons, to support Second Harvest Food Bank and its work to fight hunger in the community. The company also contributed $25,000 for the Fill A Glass with Hope campaign.

Second Harvest Food Bank works to eliminate food insecurity by providing nutritious food to those in need, removing barriers to food access, and advocating for health and racial equity. In one year, Second Harvest has distributed 15.8 million pounds of food, equating to nearly 13.2 million meals across the service area.

Earlier this year, Shapiro announced the Commonwealth secured a historic $1.2 billion investment from Chobani to establish its first dairy product manufacturing operation in Pennsylvania. This major project — the largest ever private investment in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry — will create 900 full-time jobs over the next five years in the Lehigh Valley and greatly expand the available markets and opportunities for more than 4,000 dairy farmers in Pennsylvania.

By connecting Pennsylvania dairy farmers with expanded processing opportunities, the partnership strengthens the state’s agricultural economy, creates opportunities for farm families, and helps build a more robust food supply chain.

“Pennsylvania agriculture does more than feed our economy — it feeds our families, our communities, and our neighbors,” said Redding.

Rep. Meuser supports legislation expanding access to Trump accounts

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas this week became a co-sponsor of the Investing in America’s Children Act — legislation that would allow more American children to access Trump Accounts and expand the benefits of this important investment product for more American children.

Meuser said the bill would codify the Treasury Department’s effort to automatically enroll every eligible American child, ensuring the next generation of Americans has access to a Trump Account.

He said the bill further expands the number of vulnerable children by allowing states to claim and maintain accounts for eligible youth in the foster care system.

To build on the benefits of Trump Accounts, Meuser said the bill also changes the employer contribution maximum on Trump Accounts from $2,500 per employee to $2,500 per child.

Additionally, Meuser said the Investing in America’s Children Act lets families roll over unused funds from 529 and Coverdell education savings accounts into Trump Accounts, giving unused education savings another chance to grow.

Meuser said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent estimates that American families opened between seven and eight million Trump Accounts between the Treasury Department’s July 4, 2026, launch and Oct. 1, 2026. He said on Oct. 1, the Treasury Department announced that it would begin automatically enrolling eligible children in Trump Accounts, creating an additional 60 million accounts.

“Trump Accounts allow millions of American children to participate in that success, strengthening their financial future and providing an important lesson in personal finance,” Meuser said. “This legislation will ensure that more American families can claim a Trump Account for their child, allow parents and their employers to fold more savings into a child’s account, and ensure that children in the foster care system are not left behind.”

TSA reflects on 25 years of service and looks to the future

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) this week marked its 25th anniversary.

Created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, TSA has spent the past 25 years advancing its critical homeland security mission by federalizing aviation screening and protecting transportation systems across the nation.

“TSA has faithfully performed our mission for 25 years, ensuring the horrors of 9/11 have never been repeated,” said TSA Administrator David P. Cummins.

To learn more about TSA’s history and the men and women who built the agency in the aftermath of 9/11, visit TSA.gov.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.