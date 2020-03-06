🔊 Listen to this

President Donald Trump speaks during a FOX News Channel town hall at the Scranton Cultural Center on Thursday in Scranton.

Protesters yell at supporters of President Donald Trump on Mulberry Street in Scranton Trump participated in a FOX News Town Hall meeting in the Scranton Cultural Center on Thursday.

President Donald Trump meets with attendees after a FOX News Channel Town Hall, co-moderated by FNC’s chief political anchor Bret Baier of ‘Special Report’ and ‘The Story’ anchor Martha MacCallum, in Scranton on Thursday.

SCRANTON — A large, vocal contingent of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters were on hand as the commander-in-chief made a visit to the Scranton Cultural Center for a FOX News town hall Thursday night.

The line of fans waiting to get inside the venue for the show stretched all the way down the block and around the corner, as a seemingly endless expanse of the president’s supporters turned up ahead of his appearance.

Trump’s performance during the town hall earned rave reviews from his supporters as they filed out of the building at the end of the show.

Though Plymouth’s own junior fire chief Brian Lyons, 11, didn’t get to meet the president, as was his ultimate goal, he was still thrilled to get inside and watch the event unfold.

“He had such a good time, we’re so glad they let him in,” said Linda Zupancic, Brian’s mother, after the show. Brian was initially denied entry into the town hall because of his age, but after some negotiating, the junior fire chief, dressed to the nines in his finest tuxedo, made his way into the building for the show.

Other attendees were equally as thrilled with Trump’s presence in the Electric City.

“He was awesome,” said Dan Vogel, a Scranton resident and registered Republican. “He hit on all the important issues.”

Robin Madeiros made the short trip up from Newton Township to see the president, and she wasn’t disappointed.

“He’s done such an incredible job,” Madeiros said. “I loved hearing him talk about all the progress he’s made.”

Madeiros also said that she’s been making phone calls ahead of the upcoming 2020 presidential election, asking people to vote Trump to a second term.

Vogel and Madeiros agreed: Trump’s election to a second term is all but guaranteed.

“There’s no competition,” Vogel said.

Lansdale resident Dennis Cinelli took it one step further, offering a prediction.

“Trump’s going to win 42 states,” Cinelli said. “And he’s going to be running against [Joe] Biden and [Pete] Buttigieg.”

Cinelli was also thrilled with Trump’s performance in the town hall.

“I wanted to see him put on a show, and he did just that,” Cinelli said.