Anti-Trump protesters line up streets

SCRANTON — A huge wave of supporters for President Donald Trump converged on the Scranton Cultural Center on Thursday for the President’s FOX News town hall.

But not everyone who made it to Scranton on Thursday was a Trump fan.

Dozens of anti-Trump protesters lined the streets, signs in hand as Trump took the stage for the town hall.

“We’ve been here for a few hours now,” said Clare Collins, a college student who came out to the town hall with her younger sister, Catie.

“It’s about exercising our right to a peaceful protest,” Catie said. “It’s about them getting to assemble, so we get to assemble.”

The “them” that Collins referred to was a massive wave of Trump supporters that turned up to counter the protest movement from the other side of a barrier closing off Washington and Mulberry streets.

Chants and jeers were hurled back and forth, and according to the Collins sisters, things got pretty heated at times. Police riders on horseback were on scene to make sure that the protests didn’t escalate to physical violence.

The bulk of the protesting was done while the town hall was going on; however, there were some lively cheers and back-and-forth between the two groups as people began spilling out of the Cultural Center into the streets after the event was concluded.

The protest was done to call attention to the divisive rhetoric that Trump has used throughout his presidency, language that offends people like the Collins sisters.

“His rampant sexism and misogyny is so disheartening to hear,” Clare Collins said.

The Collins sisters stated that women’s rights are among the most important issues to them as registered voters, and that Trump wasn’t doing enough in that regard.

With the presidential primary election just around the corner, dozens of signs in support of two candidates duking it out for the Democratic nomination, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, could be spotted throughout the crowd.

“I’ll vote for whoever wins the Democratic nomination,” said Clare Collins.

Her sister isn’t sure who she’ll vote for just yet on April 28, but she is sure who she won’t be voting for this November.

“My vote’s up in the air at the moment,” Clare said. “I just know it won’t be for Trump.”