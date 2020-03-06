‘Wanted’ apprehended this week by police

Five people wanted by authorities were apprehended this week by local police departments, including one person who has an active warrant in Mississippi.
Wilkes-Barre police arrested Trey Germaine Clark, 26, of State Line, Miss., while investigating a domestic disturbance on Dana Street on Wednesday. A records check showed Clark is wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on allegations he violated parole in that state on charges of fleeing law enforcement and burglary.
Clark was charged with simple assault and harassment after a woman alleged he struck her during the domestic dispute on Dana Street. He was jailed for lack of $50,000 bail on the domestic assault charges and $250,000 bail on the warrant out of Mississippi.
Plymouth police arrested Emiliana Pilar Rodriguez, 20, of Binghamton, N.Y., while investigating a report Tuesday that a man was chasing Rodriguez with a knife on Blair Street. A records check showed Rodriguez was wanted by the Broome County, N.Y., Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez waived her right to an extradition hearing on Wednesday, according to court records.
Hanover Township police picked up three people wanted by authorities.
- An anonymous tip led township police to arrest Adam Churry, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, at a business in Hanover Industrial Estates on Monday. Churry was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear Jan. 9 for a preliminary hearing in Central Court on drug possession and fleeing or attempting to elude police charges.
- Triana Johnston, 20, of Scranton, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sans Souci Parkway on Sunday. Police allege Johnston gave a false name to identify herself during the traffic stop. A records check showed Johnston is wanted by authorities in Bucks County.
- Jacquan Moore, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested during a traffic stop on Hazle Street on Sunday. A records check showed Moore was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear Feb. 5 for a preliminary hearing in Central Court on forgery charges.