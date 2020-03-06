‘Wanted’ apprehended this week by police

WILKES-BARRE — City police believe homicide suspect Jeremy Gittens may have changed his appearance by shaving his hair on his scalp and face in an attempt to evade capture.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Gittens, 36, of Kingston, late Thursday alleging he fatally shot Ryan McGovern, 32, and injured Susan Sarin, 37, inside a vehicle on Schuler Street Wednesday night.

A surveillance camera recorded a man who police identified as Gittens running from the scene, court records say.

Police believe Sarin was driving a 2001 Honda Accord with McGovern in the front passenger seat and Gittens in the rear seat. While they were driving on Schuler Street, a dispute took place when Gittens allegedly discharged a firearm multiple times, striking McGovern and Sarin.

McGovern died at a local hospital and Sarin is being treated for gunshot wounds that police say are non-life threatening.

Police believe Gittens may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Court records say Gittens has multiple arrests dating back to 2002, most recently in 2018 when Kingston police arrested him during traffic stop in Pringle when empty heroin packets, a pipe commonly used to smoke crack cocaine and a wallet stolen from a man at a Subway restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

Gittens pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of contraband found during the Pringle traffic stop. A drug possession charge was withdrawn by prosecutors. He was sentenced Oct. 25 to six months probation.

City police arrested Gittens during a traffic stop on North River Street on March 11, 2017, when heroin and paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle. Gittens was accused of using another name to identify himself.

Gittens pleaded guilty to false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was sentenced Aug. 21, 2017, to six months probation.

In September 2009, Gittens was among 17 people arrested by drug agents with Kingston police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the state Office of Attorney General in a drug sweep that targeted street-level dealers, according to published reports.

Heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, steroids and pharmaceuticals were seized during the 2009 drug sweep.

Gittens pleaded guilty to a felony drug trafficking charge and criminal use of communication facility and was sentenced Jan. 26, 2010, to six-months to one-year in jail, according to court records.