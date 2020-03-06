Wolf confirms 2 Pa. coronavirus cases, one in Wayne County

Pennsylvania has two “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus, one of which is in Wayne County, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.

“We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” Wolf said. “This is not the first rapidly-spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

The Wayne County patient is an adult and is currently in their home in isolation, Wolf said. The individual recently traveled to a country where the COVID-19 virus is present, a statement from his office added, but did not elaborate.

The other individual is from an adult from Delaware County and also is in their home in isolation. The individual recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, the governor’s office said.

“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur,” state Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions. The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now. Pennsylvanians should continue to help stop the spread of viruses by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick.”

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said the confirmations are “not a surprise to us,” and that his agency has been working with state health official since January to be ready.

“Earlier this week, we partially activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center here at PEMA in order to support their planning efforts,” he added.

“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our website, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account,” Levine said. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health.”

Following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases in Pennsylvania, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, released a statement.

“The people of Pennsylvania wish a speedy recovery to those who have been impacted by Coronavirus and we stand ready to help those families,” Casey said. “Yesterday, Congress passed $8 billion in funding to combat the Coronavirus and I will push to make sure appropriate resources are sent to Pennsylvania quickly.

“I urge all Pennsylvanians to follow the instructions of their medical provider, public health professionals as well as federal agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Check back for updates and see Saturday’s Times Leader for more on this story.