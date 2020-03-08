Blackout Bingo is back, starts Sunday

March 7, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — Did you remember to turn your clocks ahead last night?

If you did, great. Now, the only thing you have to worry about today is getting ready for everyone’s favorite game – Blackout Bingo.

The Times Leader Media Group’s popular game kicks off with one game card placed in each edition of today’s paper. The newspaper, along with The Hearing Center, is hosting Blackout Bingo with five big prizes for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are so pleased to bring back Blackout Bingo with our sponsor The Hearing Center,” said Kerry Miscavage, the Times Leader’s vice president, sales and marketing. “This is our fourth year and our readers just love it. Our winners are so excited to bring us their winning cards and often show up at our office before we open. We can’t wait for this day again this year. Save the card that is in your paper today.

“Each day, you will find a new Bingo number, only in the Times Leader. Remember, this is Blackout Bingo so every number on your card needs to be covered. Have fun!”

As the name suggests, Blackout Bingo is a game of coverall. In other words, a player wins when all the numbers on his or her card have been called.

Starting Monday, one number will be published in each edition of the Times Leader. Players will need to cut out the numbers that match numbers on their cards and tape them to their cards.

The first five players to bring a completed card to the Times Leader office at 90 E. Market St. — now officially known as Blackout Bingo Headquarters — will be declared winners. Bingo inspectors will be on hand to confirm winning cards.

In the case of more than five people with completed cards arriving at Blackout Bingo Headquarters at the same time, winners will be selected through a random drawing.

A complete list of rules will be published every Sunday in the Times Leader until fives winners are declared.