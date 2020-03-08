Luzerne County contemplating canoe/kayak access at River Common complex

Luzerne County may seek funds to create a public canoe/kayak access point at its River Common recreation area along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The county administration has requested county council work session discussion Tuesday on the application of a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that would fund half of the project, which is estimated at a total $500,000.

If awarded, the county would match the grant with its Act 13 natural gas recreation funds, the council agenda said, noting the project will not proceed if the grant request is denied.

According to the administration:

The idea for a canoe/kayak facility at the county-owned complex stemmed from the county’s 2017 successful request for technical support from the National Park Service “Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program,” which was part of a federal initiative to reconnect Americans to the outdoors.

In this case, the county sought ways to “reinvigorate” the River Commons.

A National Park Service representative spent two years guiding a committee through sessions to identify needs at the riverfront park, which runs from the county courthouse to the area of the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center.

The committee developed a “River Common Action Plan” that is in the final review stage. One of the plan recommendations is a facility to serve those canoeing and kayaking on the river and encourage more visitors to the city’s downtown.

The preliminary design includes a gangway and floating dock for canoe/kayak access to the river, renovations to the access road behind the courthouse to allow vehicles to reach the boat launch, handicap-accessible parking, signs and a canoe/kayak storage rack.

Unveiled in 2009, the revamped $23 million park includes an amphitheater, fishing pier, levee portal openings and landscaping designed to draw visitors to the water’s edge and make the river an asset.

County Manager C. David Pedri tried to boost interest in the park last year through free Rockin’ the River public concerts that drew more than 6,000 area residents of all ages and will be held again this July.

Periodic maintenance of the complex will be required because the outdoor facility is exposed to the elements and already over a decade old, county officials have said.

The county is currently seeking bids from contractors to clean black streaks on the portal walls, replace sidewalk and wall joints and fix cracks in granite steps, with responses due March 19.

The administration also wants to pay for that work with a portion of the county’s annual natural-gas recreation funding, saying the work may be delayed if bids come in over the available amount.

The county has received approximately $228,600 to $307,600 from natural gas drilling annually since the state authorized such earmarks under Act 13 in 2012, with some used for black fly spraying and recreation grants to outside entities.

Natural gas funding also was tapped in 2018, when the county had to complete $89,000 in repairs to the River Common fishing pier wall caused by a Susquehanna ice jam.

